Another 677 new COVID-19 cases reported BC and one more death





Another 677 cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Reported on Tuesday BC, another person died. Of the new cases, 153 were in the Interior Health Area, 102 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health Area, 237 were in the Fraser Health Area, 86 were in Island Health, and 99 were in Northern Health. Twenty cases were epilinked.















Provided a vaccine booster shot of immunodeficiency. Who are you targeting?

There are 6,165 active cases in the state, an increase of almost 6 percent since Monday. The story continues under the ad Deaths in the Northern Health region have resulted in 1,866 deaths from COVID-19 in British Columbia. An additional 10 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 10 from Monday to a total of 288. Almost half of those patients receive intensive care. The vaccination rates by age are as follows. People in their twenties continue to be immunized at a higher rate than people in their thirties.

The 12-17 year group continues to be the worst age group in the state in terms of vaccination coverage.

Also, there is still a 2% to 14% gap between the first and second doses. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/J1jEFRYUQ0 — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) September 14, 2021 British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Ten On Tuesday, 121 of the 140 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit around the state, about 86 percent, said they were unvaccinated. A child under the age of one was also recently hospitalized in the ICU for the virus, but later recovered and was released, he added. Young people are also in the intensive care unit. The story continues under the ad read more: “All ICU cases under the age of 50 in British Columbia have not been completely vaccinated.”: Minister of Health Dix added that none of the ICU patients under the age of 50 were completely vaccinated. The state reported that 86% of eligible British Colombians over the age of 12 received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 78.5% were fully immunized. This figure will be made the day after health officials announce that all health care workers and volunteers will soon need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state government expands its immune program.















Nurses react after BC announces the essential COVID-19 vaccine for all healthcare professionals

The state health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the vaccination obligations will come into effect on October 26 and will be a condition of employment for all workers, doctors, contractors, and volunteers in medical facilities. The story continues under the ad It also applies to people working in home and community care locations, including client homes. read more: All BC healthcare professionals must be vaccinated against COVID by October 26th. The state is also giving individuals with severe immunodeficiency a third vaccination. Henry states that approximately 15,000 British Colombians with severe immunodeficiency will receive a third dose under the guidance of the National Advisory Board on Immunity. — Use AmyJudd files View link »

