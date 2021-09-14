Most hospitalizations, deaths of unvaccinated people in the county





Although COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Riverside County, unvaccinated residents still make up the majority of patients. The county reported 538 hospitalizations on Tuesday, down three from the previous day. Tuesday is the fourth consecutive year of reports of reduced hospitalizations. However, the number of intensive care units is not very consistent. Currently, there are 146 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 7 from Monday. Dr. Jeffrey Leon, Riverside County Public Health Officer, said in recent updates on public health vaccines that approximately 90% of COVID-19 inpatients have not been vaccinated over the past few weeks. .. “People who have been vaccinated before and are eventually admitted to the hospital with COVID tend to be much older and have multiple medical problems. Perhaps treating cancer My body doesn’t respond because I’m receiving it. Vaccine. “ read more: Unvaccinated people are 37 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 120 times more likely to die than those vaccinated in Riverside County. Currently, the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs has 27 patients who test positive for COVID-19, and 7 are in the intensive care unit. According to spokesman Todd Burke, 10 out of 27 people have been vaccinated. However, it is unclear whether all hospitalized individuals seek treatment for COVID-19. Burke added that the number of hospitals has “decreased significantly” in recent weeks. Early last month 35 patients were hospitalized.. Two people have died in the Desert Regional in the last 24 hours. No information was available regarding vaccination status and age. At Indio’s JFK Memorial, 14 patients tested positive for COVID-19 and 5 were in the ICU. All but one patient have not been vaccinated. Eisenhower Health has also seen a slight decline in patient numbers, according to spokeswoman Lee Rice. As of Tuesday, there were 28 patients in the hospital and 7 patients in the ICU. Three weeks ago, there were 53 patients. Of the 28 people currently hospitalized, 22 are unvaccinated, 2 are partially vaccinated, and 4 are fully vaccinated. Since August 29, 15 of the 11 unvaccinated and 4 vaccinated patients have died of COVID-19 at the hospital, Rice said. The majority of these patients had comorbidities. Over the last few weeks, the county has reported an increase in daily deaths. An additional 14 people died on Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,851. Although the COVID-19 vaccine became available this year, about 97% of deaths in Riverside County were unvaccinated individuals. “Vaccines are very effective in preventing serious complications and death,” Leung added. Overall, Riverside County added 1,225 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. So far this month, there have been more than 9,400 COVID-19 cases. This is higher than the total number of cases in March (5,011), April (3,989), May (2,251), June (1,005) and July (6,840). The county case rate is 28.0 per 100,000 and the positive rate is 7.6%. Both are down from Monday’s figures — 28.8, 7.7% per 100,000. The community infection rate in Riverside County is “moderate,” defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker as a cumulative number of 10-49 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week. The San Bernardino, San Diego, and Imperial counties have “high” community infection rates, while the Los Angeles and Orange counties have “substantial” infection rates. The Palm Springs Unified School District reported a confirmed COVID-19 case between 32 students and 6 staff members on Tuesday. Rancho Mirage High School was the most popular, with six students. The Desert Sands Unified School District has 70 students and 20 staff who have been identified with COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days. La Quinta High School has a case of 6 students and 2 staff.The school district also confirmed on Monday: Shadow Hills High School teacher died Last weekend due to complications of COVID-19. read more: Shadow Hills High School Teacher Died of COVID-19-Related Complications The Coachella Valley Unified School District reported 28 cases among students and one case among staff on Tuesday. Coachella Valley High School has five student cases, the most common in any school in the area. From specimens collected between April and August 5, there were cases of 373 confirmed deltas, 169 alphas, 20 gammas, and two beta variants in the county. It can take up to a month or more due to the time it takes the laboratory to sequence atypical cases and report them to the public health department. “ Leung said delta variants, which are more contagious than the original virus, make up “almost 100% of all the viruses we see.” But that doesn’t necessarily mean sending people to hospitals at a higher rate, he added. The county is looking at the mu variant first identified in January in Colombia. It has been labeled by the World Health Organization as a mutant strain of interest, but not by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant has been identified in Los Angeles County and other states, but sufficient data are currently not available to determine if it is resistant to antibodies or vaccines, or if it causes more serious symptoms. More than half (55.8%) of Riverside County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, and 64% are at least partially vaccinated. Ema Sasic covers the health of the Coachella Valley. Contact her at [email protected] or Twitter @ ema_sasic.

