Oregon has reported an additional 44 COVID-19-related deaths, six of which are in Central Oregon. 2,040 new cases

(Updated: 6 people reported dead in Central Oregon)

St. Charles reports less hospitalization

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 44 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll increased to 3,490, the Oregon Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The Central Oregon Department of Health said OHA reported six COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. Four were in Crook County, one in Deschutes County, and one in Jefferson County. This brings the total number of pandemic deaths to 37 in Crook County, 99 in Deschutes County, and 46 in Jefferson County.

OHA also reported 2,040 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 303,532.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 1,082, seven more than Monday. There are 288 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 14 more than Monday.

There are 48 adult ICU beds out of a total of 656 (7% availability) and 337 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,282 (8% availability).

As of early Tuesday, St. Charles Bend reported 87 COVID-19 patients, 15 of whom were in the ICU and 14 of whom were ventilators. This is 11 fewer patients than the record 98 reported on Monday. One of the 15 ICU patients on Tuesday was fully vaccinated and 10 of the 87 patients were fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Tuesday that 8,392 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Monday.

Of this total, 4,301 were given on Monday: 2,307 was the first dose, 1,447 was the second dose, and 516 was the third. The remaining 4,091 was administered the day before, but was registered in the vaccine registry on Monday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,403 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,886,031 Pfizer Communities, 1,875,138 Modanas, and 206,735 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,685,261 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,443,376 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Tuesday.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (18), Benton (29), Clackamas (160), Kratosop (35), Colombia (21), Couse (72), Crook (45). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (17), Deschutz (119), Douglas (102), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (15), Hood River (13), Jackson (117), Jefferson (15), Josephine (15) 44), Klamath (86), Lake (36), Lane (136), Lincoln (11), Linn (69), Malheur (99), Marion (205), Morrow (14), Multnomah (155), Polk ( 44), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (80), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (160), Yamhill (64).

Note: More information on cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Oregon Updates Infeasible Vaccine Disclosure1,2,3

The OHA Infeasible Vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard.You can find Link to this weekly tab.. OHA reports daily media releases with updates on unused vaccines every Tuesday.

Vaccine type Recalled dose Infeasible, ruined, or expired total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 21,351 21,351 Modern COVID-19 vaccine 103,778 103,778 Pfizer Community 51,344 51,344 total 0 176,473 176,473

1Updated: 09/14/21

2Data Source: ALERT Immune Information System (IIS)

3The data is tentative and subject to change.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

