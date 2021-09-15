Newly reported breakthrough COVID cases declined last week as hospitalizations approached April’s surge levels





Number of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Massachusetts vaccinated individual cases have declined in the past week, despite an ever-increasing overall case. Weekly data on groundbreaking cases released by the Massachusetts Public Health Service on Tuesday reported 4,415 to 3,919 COVID cases reported last week among vaccinated individuals. At the same time, the state reported a total of 10,668 COVID cases during the same period until September 11. Breakthrough cases account for about 36% of all newly reported cases. The remaining cases include those who have not been completely vaccinated. Currently, about 65% or 4.6 million people in the state’s total population are fully vaccinated, and 68% are vaccinated at least once. Vaccinated individuals are not considered to have full protection from the vaccine until 14 days after the last dose. The state on Tuesday reported 1,463 COVID cases, from Massachusetts’ average of more than 1,500 cases per day from weekend to Monday. An additional 24 deaths were reported, increasing after a few months, with new death reports rarely exceeding 10. The number of cases continues to increase, but has slowed in recent weeks and is approaching flat. Hospitalizations for people tested positive for COVID rose to 716 on Tuesday, an increase of 41 from the previous day. The level of positive COVID patients in hospitals is approaching the April surge when they rise to 755, but still far below the nearly 2,500 in early January. Hospital COVID-positive patients reached a pandemic minimum of 80 at the end of June. Of those 716 patients, 172 are receiving intensive care and 88 are intubated. A total of 202 hospitalizations are among vaccinated individuals who make up the majority of the population. These numbers include people who were hospitalized in other conditions but tested positive. The majority of COVID-positive patients (72% as of Tuesday) are among individuals who have not been vaccinated or who have not been completely vaccinated against the virus. The 7-day positive rate continued to fluctuate, rising slightly to 2.28% on Tuesday. A total of 6,852 vaccinations were reported on Tuesday. Daily doses of new vaccines have fluctuated primarily between 5,000 and 10,000 in recent weeks. Increased hospitalizations are straining several hospitals in Massachusetts. Worcester UMass Memorial Medical Center staff Said the influx COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Patients in the last few days have been “heavy” on resources, in addition to having a very large number of non-COVID patients. According to a statement from the UMass Memorial, the issue caused longer-than-usual waiting times in the emergency department, forcing hospitals to become more vigilant. Baystate Health reports the number of COVID patients At their facility, it tripled in a month. Baystate officials reported on Sunday that 104 people were being treated at Baystate hospitals in the area and 11 were receiving critical care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/2021/09/newly-reported-breakthrough-covid-cases-dropped-last-week-even-as-hospitalizations-approach-april-surge-levels.html

