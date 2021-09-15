Health
COVID-19 Mental health support required for pregnant individuals during a pandemic, research results
Rebecca Bourdon takes only a few weeks to give birth to her second child. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Pandemic.
“It’s the second pandemic, now 35 weeks, and it’s going pretty well,” she said, a different experience than her first pregnancy in the first wave of the pandemic.
“When the number of cases started to increase here in Canada, it was when my anxiety really started to skyrocket.”
Bourdon said he was worried about getting the virus, seeing him alone, and giving birth without his husband.
“Because I’m my first mother and getting pregnant for the first time is already a very disturbing situation, the pandemic definitely made it worse,” she said.
A new study led by a Unity Health Toronto clinician found that 69% of pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic experienced moderate to high levels of distress and 20% showed depressive symptoms. ..
Researchers surveyed approximately 1,500 participants online, 87% of whom are Canadians.
“We see all these different effects on pregnant people. We have the greatest concern to ensure that clinical care deals with them best and provides support. I really want to understand what it was … and that was the driving force behind it, “explained Dr. Lucy Barker, a perinatal psychiatrist at Women’s College Hospital.
According to the survey, the top five concerns during pregnancy are hospital policies regarding support personnel during delivery, cannot be referred to baby lovers, get sick with COVID-19 during pregnancy, rely on family and friends after delivery. I couldn’t. For support and inconsistent medical information regarding COVID-19 during pregnancy and newborns, especially in the early stages of a pandemic.
Coronavirus: COVID-19 during pregnancy and illness — visit hospital during the second wave
“Because the neonatal period is very difficult, you may have a single parent, your partner may need to return to work, and you have a limited number of people to rely on, COVID-19 restrictions make it possible to place orders at home. Limited. People whose families can seek help at home, “said Taribogler, the lead author of the study, a family doctor, and chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Obstetrics at St. Michael’s Hospital in Unity Health Toronto. The doctor says.
“This was very difficult for people and had a huge impact on their mental health.”
After his son was born, Bourdon said he felt the effects of social isolation due to the widespread blockade in Ontario.
“It was a very isolated time for my family. Given that we are here in Toronto and our family and friends are in different cities, as many new parents and ordinary parents really need. There was no significant support, “she said.
“We were able to introduce our new kids to our family at Facetime, but we missed some of those really important moments.”
Bourdon, who studies medicine, said he recognizes the need to seek professional help.
“It’s definitely a difficult step to accept that you may feel overly anxious or depressed, especially since you are already trying to be such a strong mother or parent for your child. .. But I think it’s important to deal with it, “she said.
“It is important that people feel comfortable taking it out with their healthcare providers, and that healthcare providers specifically ask about it on their first visit after childbirth.”
Bourdon had virtually access to care, which helped her because she was at home with her new baby, she said.
The authors of the study make better use of technology to help hospitals address their concerns by arranging more virtual check-ins, and evidence-based information about COVID-19 related to pregnant and new parents. Is recommended for more online resources.
“One of the biggest annoyances for pregnant people was the lack of typical preparation and support from prenatal classes in hospitals, but many of them are virtual, not all. And it’s still hard to find a virtual prenatal class, “she said.
Bogler said he hopes the study will lead to more innovative ways to enhance perinatal support.
“In the perinatal population, it is a very unique and vulnerable population, so sometimes we need to think differently … The pregnant population is often this forgotten population, and when we make policies , They feel like they need to be at the forefront, decisions when we are doing research, “she said.
For Bourdon, who only takes a few weeks to become two mothers, understanding her mental health needs, accessing care and feeling supported greatly reduces the stress of this second pregnancy. it was done.
“Because the blockage was lifted, and both our family are vaccinated, I now have more support in this pregnancy, they came here during the postpartum period to us. I don’t feel they are putting us at risk, or we don’t feel like they are putting them at risk, “she said.
“Overall, it’s a more comfortable experience. And my husband was clearly able to participate in ultrasound this time, and he just feels more involved in caring for his child. I am. “
