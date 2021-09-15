Health
Delta remains the most predominant COVID-19 mutant in the United States
According to health officials, muvariants account for less than 1% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Delta variants remain the predominant strain in the country.
In January COVID-19 mu variant First detected in Colombia. Since then, it has been confirmed in dozens of countries, including the United States.
On August 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the mu variant as an “variant of interest”. It is defined by the Global Public Health Authority as a “variant confirmed to cause a serious community infection or multiple COVID-19s”. cluster. According to WHO, mu variant Shows signs of potential resistance to the vaccine..
In the highly contagious United States Delta variant The COVID-19 infection continues to spread rapidly across the country, and VERIFY viewer Craig wants to know how concerned Americans are about mu variants.
question
Is Muvariant the predominant COVID-19 strain in the United States?
Source of information
answer
No, mu variant is not the predominant COVID-19 strain in the United States
What we found
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Website WHO globally classified the mu variant as “variant of interest” on August 30, but called the mu variant “Mutant strain of interestIs because it peaked in the United States in late June and has been steadily declining since then.
As of September 14, mu variants account for less than 1% of all COVID-19 infections in the United States. GISAID Initiative, An organization that facilitates the rapid sharing of data from all influenza viruses and COVID-19. It is still the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Colombia, where it was first discovered.
On the other hand, CDC Delta variant Is the “dominant variant” of the virus in the United States. Currently, it accounts for 99% of new COVID-19 cases in Japan and about 88% of all cases worldwide. Data from CDC When Nextstrain, An open source pathogen tracking service.
so September 2 press conference According to the Whitehouse COVID-19 response team, the reporter asked public health officials if they were concerned about the mu mutant in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said: Muvariants are not considered an imminent threat at this time, as they are rarely seen in the United States, but they say they are “very closely monitored.”
“This variant has a series of mutations that suggest avoiding certain antibodies, such as vaccines and convalescent serum-induced antibodies, as well as monoclonal antibodies, but there is not much clinical data to suggest this. This is primarily laboratory in vitro data. Don’t underestimate it. We take it very seriously, “Dr. Forch said. “But keep in mind that vaccines are very effective against that type of mutant, even if there are mutants that reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine somewhat.”
