A national lack of monoclonal antibodies will affect the distribution of Kentucky, Bescher warns | Coronavirus News
Frankfort, Kentucky — Kentucky reported 4,030 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear has called on Kentucky citizens to vaccinate and warns that changes in the federal distribution of monoclonal antibody treatment will affect health care providers in Kentucky.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,514 Kentucky residents were hospitalized for potentially fatal illnesses, including 666 in the intensive care unit and 428 on ventilator due to their inability to breathe on their own. Looking at the capacity of hospitals, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reports that inpatients have a 70% bed occupancy. ICU beds have an 89.7% occupancy.
In a video message shared via social media on Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said he was concerned that people hesitating to vaccinate COVID-19 would place excessive confidence in monoclonal antibody treatment. rice field.
On Monday, Dr. Steven Stack, a public health commissioner in Bescher and Kentucky, said these treatments for COVID-19 patients have expanded dramatically over the past eight weeks and are available in 139 locations. rice field.
But Bescher on Tuesday said the federal government has warned the state to anticipate a shortage of synthetic antibody treatment.
“These are better treatments than the other treatments we’ve seen in the past, but we have so many sick people that we can’t even help them. And now we’re from the federal government. I learned that there will be a shortage in the future. ” “Before any of our regions ordered the federal government, the federal government now has only a certain amount of money against Kentucky and will do its best to move to as many places as possible. . “
Healthcare providers will no longer be able to order treatments directly, and Bescher should not assume that unvaccinated individuals are there to save them if they become infected with COVID-19. Said.
“This is to tell you: if you are not vaccinated and you really get sick, not only may you not have a bed in the hospital because they are so full, you Not only can you take the bed and prevent someone inside, but a car accident happened because you couldn’t get into the ER, but that monoclonal antibody treatment may not be there for you. What you’re expecting may not be available, “Besser said. “There’s nothing available, and no supply issues. These vaccines, so even if I don’t agree with me and stand outside my house or this Capitol and yell at me, I’m I care. I care about you and your family, and I want you to be safe. These vaccines are safe. Go out and get yours Please give me.”
So far, 59% of Kentucky citizens have received the first dose of COVID-19. This is 69% of Kentucky citizens aged 12 and over.
The state’s positive rate for COVID-19 test results is currently 13.45%, and 119 of the 120 counties in the state are in the COVID-19 red zone.
To date, there have been 634,298 known COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, including 8,095 deaths.
click here For more information on vaccine providers in the 6 local regions. To book a vaccine from anywhere in the country, please visit: Vaccine.gov..
click here View the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
click here For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
..
