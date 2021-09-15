Two new human cases of West Nile virus detected in Massachusetts





Massachusetts public health officials detected two new human cases of West Nile virus in the counties of Essex and Middlesex on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to six human cases and one animal case this year. He said he was. The virus was found in women in their 70s exposed in Essex County and in men in their 60s exposed in Middlesex County, according to a State Department statement. According to the state, the incident brings the total number of states this year to six, one more than last year. With new cases, nine communities in Essex County are now considered to be at moderate risk of infection. Health officials said, including Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Newberry, Raleigh and Topsfield. There are 27 towns and cities in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties, but the state states that they are at high risk of infection. “In some parts of Massachusetts, there are now a large number of mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus due to the near-perfect combination of regular rain and warm temperatures,” said Deputy Public Health Commissioner Marglet Cook. “All of our six human cases are found in people over the age of 50. Anyone at risk of serious illness, such as people over the age of 50 or with weakened immunity, is always present. Don’t forget to take steps to prevent mosquito bites. You’re outdoors. “ No West Nile-related deaths So far this year, WNV has said the state. The virus can infect people of all ages, but adults over the age of 50 are at increased risk of developing a serious illness, officials said. Most infected people do not develop symptoms. State health officials recommend precautionary measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. This includes outdoor mosquito repellent and long-sleeved wear, installation of screens on windows, hydrostatic drainage where mosquitoes spawn, and special precautions during peak mosquitoes at dusk and dawn. You can access Katie Redefer at the following URL: [email protected]..

