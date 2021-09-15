Health
Marin recovers from the 4th COVID-19 wave
Marin County has passed the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, but public health officials are already afraid of Halloween and cool autumn weather.
Dr. Lisa Soundtrack, Deputy Public Health Officer in Marin County, told Marin County supervisors Tuesday morning that “COVID-19 activity has declined significantly in our community.”
According to the soundtrack, Marin was the first county to move into the “moderate” category of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on coronavirus case rates.
As of September 10, Marin had a rate of 9.8 per 100,000 inhabitants per day. Marin follows the CDC’s recommendations for mitigation strategies that vary depending on the level of infection in the community.
According to the soundtrack, Marin will attend a meeting of the Bay Area Health Officials Association this week to discuss the adoption of consistent thresholds to coordinate mitigation strategies such as the county’s indoor masking obligations.
The soundtrack warned that Marin’s case rate has risen again since Labor Day. She said that many new infections were not needed to bring Marin back to the “substantial” infection category of the CDC. By Tuesday afternoon, the CDC’s COVID data tracker showed that Marin had already returned to the substantive category.
The soundtrack said: History repeats itself. Last year, it was found that the risk of COVID infection increased as temperatures dropped and people moved indoors to celebrate. I hope it will be a much smaller and shorter fifth wave. “
Due to the high vaccination rate, Marin has subsided its fourth surge faster than any other county in the state, Santra said.
Currently, over 90% of marine residents over the age of 12 are fully immunized, and 97% of residents in this same category have been vaccinated at least once. The 39,793 unvaccinated marine residents include residents under the age of 11 who are not vaccinated.
Santra said approval for pediatric vaccination was not expected until late October, but public health was supported by the Marine County Education Department and the Marine Medical Reserve as early as October 28. He said he was ready to set up an inoculation clinic. .. She said the vaccination team would visit the school campus. The goal is to vaccinate 75% of targeted young people within the first month.
“This is an important population,” said Santora. “This is one of the largest reservoirs for unvaccinated individuals.”
According to the soundtrack, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Marin is increasing, and although younger people are hospitalized than Marin residents who were sent to the hospital before the vaccine was available, Marin’s 90% of hospitalizations involve unvaccinated individuals. The case rate of marine in unvaccinated residents alone is about 28 per 100,000 residents per day.
“The most difficult part of my day is finding out who is hospitalized and making sure that most of those hospitalizations would have been prevented by vaccination,” said the soundtrack. ..
According to the soundtrack, the department has consistently weakened immunity in vaccinated and groundbreaking cases.
“We also need to prepare for new variants,” she said. “It may affect the peak of that fifth wave.”
Sources
2/ https://www.marinij.com/2021/09/14/marin-recovers-from-fourth-covid-19-wave-prepares-for-next-surge/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]