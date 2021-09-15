Marin recovers from the 4th COVID-19 wave

Marin County has passed the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, but public health officials are already afraid of Halloween and cool autumn weather.

Dr. Lisa Soundtrack, Deputy Public Health Officer in Marin County, told Marin County supervisors Tuesday morning that “COVID-19 activity has declined significantly in our community.”

According to the soundtrack, Marin was the first county to move into the “moderate” category of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on coronavirus case rates.

As of September 10, Marin had a rate of 9.8 per 100,000 inhabitants per day. Marin follows the CDC’s recommendations for mitigation strategies that vary depending on the level of infection in the community.

According to the soundtrack, Marin will attend a meeting of the Bay Area Health Officials Association this week to discuss the adoption of consistent thresholds to coordinate mitigation strategies such as the county’s indoor masking obligations.

The soundtrack warned that Marin’s case rate has risen again since Labor Day. She said that many new infections were not needed to bring Marin back to the “substantial” infection category of the CDC. By Tuesday afternoon, the CDC’s COVID data tracker showed that Marin had already returned to the substantive category.

The soundtrack said: History repeats itself. Last year, it was found that the risk of COVID infection increased as temperatures dropped and people moved indoors to celebrate. I hope it will be a much smaller and shorter fifth wave. “

Due to the high vaccination rate, Marin has subsided its fourth surge faster than any other county in the state, Santra said.

Currently, over 90% of marine residents over the age of 12 are fully immunized, and 97% of residents in this same category have been vaccinated at least once. The 39,793 unvaccinated marine residents include residents under the age of 11 who are not vaccinated.

Santra said approval for pediatric vaccination was not expected until late October, but public health was supported by the Marine County Education Department and the Marine Medical Reserve as early as October 28. He said he was ready to set up an inoculation clinic. .. She said the vaccination team would visit the school campus. The goal is to vaccinate 75% of targeted young people within the first month.

“This is an important population,” said Santora. “This is one of the largest reservoirs for unvaccinated individuals.”

According to the soundtrack, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Marin is increasing, and although younger people are hospitalized than Marin residents who were sent to the hospital before the vaccine was available, Marin’s 90% of hospitalizations involve unvaccinated individuals. The case rate of marine in unvaccinated residents alone is about 28 per 100,000 residents per day.

“The most difficult part of my day is finding out who is hospitalized and making sure that most of those hospitalizations would have been prevented by vaccination,” said the soundtrack. ..

According to the soundtrack, the department has consistently weakened immunity in vaccinated and groundbreaking cases.

“We also need to prepare for new variants,” she said. “It may affect the peak of that fifth wave.”