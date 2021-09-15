It is okay to get the flu shot and the COVID vaccine at the same time





When the hospital bed is full of COVID patients, doctors urge everyone to get the flu vaccine in preparation for the harsh season.

Colorado, USA — As hospital beds continue to fill with COVID patients, doctors urge everyone to get the flu vaccine in case of potentially severe potential. influenza season. Dr. Carriehorn, Chief Medical Officer at National Jewish Health, said 9NEWS Colorado usually begins to see an increase in influenza cases in November. According to Horn, January and February are the peak seasons. Mayo Clinic Infectious disease Dr. Priya Sampathkumar briefed the media on Tuesday morning hoping to reveal what the flu case would look like this year. Why is this flu season so bad? Sampath Kumar: Many people wore masks last year. Last year was a very good season, but the fact that no one is infected with the flu means that more people are at risk this year, so it’s a good idea for all of us to be vaccinated against the flu. It will be important. Is it possible to know the difference between influenza and COVID without taking a test? Sampath Kumar: There is no good way to distinguish between the two based on symptoms. Therefore, consider the flu season at some point from November to the end of March. In most parts of the country, influenza begins early and in some places. The flu will follow later. If the flu is prevalent in the community and you have respiratory symptoms, it is important to have both tests. Depending on where you live, the flu may occur automatically or you may need to request it. Can I get a COVID vaccine and a flu shot at the same time? Sampath Kumar: The really good news is that you can get the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time. Can side effects be exacerbated if both shots are taken at the same time? Sampath Kumar: I haven’t been there yet so I don’t know, so please wait for a while. The third COVID booster is actually the third dose of the COVID vaccine, and most people do not show as severe symptoms as the first and second vaccines. Therefore, it is not really a very serious reaction, and most people do not have a very serious reaction even if they have been vaccinated against the flu before. So hopefully most people will come together and give an acceptable reaction, but we don’t know the specific answer. Related: “This is potentially preventable”: Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Denver Related: Yes, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and a flu shot at the same time How long will the flu shot last? Sampath Kumar: For most people, the vaccine will protect you for at least eight months before the flu season begins. In very elderly or highly immunosuppressed people, the protection period can be a little shorter, about 6 months, so September is said to pass about March or April. Is there a specific age group that shows an increase in cases? Sampath Kumar: It depends on which age group is not vaccinated, but that makes a big difference. In the past season, most older people with underlying illnesses come positively to get the flu vaccine, so it’s really young people who think they really don’t need the flu vaccine. Those who are most likely to go to work or school will be the group we are most worried about with the rise in the flu. Can I get the flu like COVID and become asymptomatic? Sampath Kumar: The same can happen with the flu. People who have symptoms with COVID are infected for 48 hours before they develop symptoms with the flu, as there are some pre-symptomatic stages. This is about 24 hours before the onset of symptoms. These are rough numbers. Like COVID, it can be transmitted before symptoms appear, or it can cause a completely asymptomatic infection and spread the infection. Are there any concerns about “eccentricity” as the obligations of masks being implemented have decreased and hospitalizations have increased nationwide? Sampath Kumar: Currently, without influenza, hospitals are very tense in different parts of the country, needing the same kind of resources for influenza and COVID, needing a medical ICU, needing a ventilator, It needs oxygen and needs the same kind of personnel. Ventilator therapists and ICU nurses take care of flu patients and COVID patients. So we are definitely very worried. What should someone do if one of the family members gets the flu? Sampath Kumar: They should definitely be separated. If they come out of that isolated space, they should cover their nose and mouth. It is usually recommended to quarantine for about 24 hours after the fever has subsided. When can I get a flu shot? Sampath Kumar: All flu vaccines will expire in June. Therefore, you can go ahead and get the vaccine until it expires. However, influenza activity is most pronounced between November and March. Recommended video: COVID-19 vaccine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/flu/flu-shot-covid-vaccine/73-1549f12e-29c5-447f-9700-4b0ccbcee293 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos