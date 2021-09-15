Doctors provide advice during roundtable





NS Sangamon County Public Health Service We confirmed the 13th COVID-19 death of the month on Tuesday. This indicates that the highest number of coronavirus deaths reported in the month since January, when 43 deaths were reported. The highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the county in a month was in December, when 60 deaths were reported. A recent victim was a fully vaccinated man in his 50s who died on Monday after a positive virus test on September 10. The county also reported 86 new positive cases and 25 hospitalized with coronavirus. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 24,026 COVID-19 cases have been identified and 261 have died in Sangamon County. related news:Health officials in Sangamon County report five COVID-19 deaths between Friday and Monday NS Illinois Public Health Service Data released on Tuesday show that 54.15% of the total population of Sangamon County is fully vaccinated. Dr. Nicole Florence said in a 45-minute virtual discussion Tuesday afternoon that a local doctor-sponsored COVID-19, delta mutant, and recent increase in cases were “not yet needed”. rice field. And vaccines. Florence, the director of Commemorative weight loss and wellness center, Family doctor participated Dr. Christopher Smyer, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Director SIU School of Medicine Dr. Brock Phillips, a pediatrician based in the Family and Community Health Department and Chatham HSHS Medical Group, For livestreamed conversations Facebook When YouTube.. Doctors addressed common concerns expressed by unvaccinated people while answering questions from the community. Here are some questions and answers. How do you approach conversations with people who consider themselves healthy, have no underlying condition, and prefer to rely on the immune system to fight COVID-19 and are not vaccinated? ?? “We hope your immune system reacts the way it should,” Florence said. “But we are all going to be tested by COVID. This virus is only widespread and none of us will probably be able to circumvent it at some point. Also, COVID If you are tested by, you want your immune system to have all the information you need to properly protect yourself. Therefore, vaccines do not replace your immune system. I think you’re thinking about that, it just boosts your immunity to act according to what it’s in contact with, so try to explain to people that we’re all being tested. I think. I like to pass the test …. give me a vaccine and I can pass the test accordingly. “ “That’s the tricky thing about COVID. I don’t know why some people get very sick after being infected with COVID. They may have been completely healthy before. You need to be hospitalized in your life. There wasn’t. But there’s no way to know for sure, and there’s no way to know if there’s anything you can do to prevent it, or just to reduce its severity. Studies show that vaccination is artificial. It can at least reduce the chances of developing very serious complications that require the use of the ventilator, and children can also develop an autoimmune response to COVID infection. I don’t know exactly if it will happen, but it’s a rare complication, but we want to play our part in preventing it. “ more: The family of a fully vaccinated COVID-19 victim sends a message to a suspicious person in an obituary Do you need the COVID-19 vaccine or are you immune if you are already infected with the virus? “What I’m trying to remind people is that they don’t know how long your immunity will be when you get infected,” Florence said. “You can’t do a daily blood test to see when your immune system begins to weaken. I think it’s between 3 and 6 months, but the response varies from person to person. Also, which COVID strain I really don’t know if I was infected with. Therefore, a strain that may have been infected at one point can infect another strain, and therefore may not have that protection. I always tell people Say, you don’t want your immunity gap. Once the COVID infection is cleared, go ahead and get the vaccine. It covers the gap where those antibodies can go down. It only does, and you may then be exposed to the virus again. Therefore, it is always advisable to get the vaccine, even if you have been infected with COVID. “ How do you address the concerns of those who are afraid to be vaccinated against COVID-19, especially within the minority community? “I think it’s important to recognize the true history of medicine, medical care in the United States, and medical care for minority individuals,” Smier said. Since it’s a negative reaction, we stick to that one example and one experience that we personally know, “Hey, they may have had that negative reaction, but It’s one in thousands or hundreds of thousands. “So talk to your healthcare provider and say,” Hey, does this make sense to me at my health risk? ” I can. … The advantage of knowing and not knowing by having that conversation and actually investigating the risks is that patients should be informed about their health, thus minimizing the number of patients used. It is a method to suppress to. They should be informed about what we are. And they need to understand why it is in their best interests. “ Contact Natalie Pierre [email protected] Or on Twitter @NataliePierre_..

