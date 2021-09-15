That’s why the D2 strain raises concerns, as the state reports a surge in cases of dengue.





Sudden increases in cases of dengue have been reported by several states. Uttar Pradesh was hit hardest, killing dozens of people MaharashtraMadhya Pradesh and Hariyana are also one of the states that are tracking the surge in dengue cases. In an effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, health authorities and medical staff are currently struggling to address the growing number of cases of dengue. Last week, officials pointed out that certain dengue strains (DENV2 or D2) were behind the death in UP. This is all you need to know about it. What is D2 dengue fever? Dengue fever is a common mosquito-borne fever throughout India. In fact, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the world’s joint guidelines on disease prevention and management describe it as “the most important mosquito-infested viral disease and major international public health concerns.” It has been. Health Organization (WHO). The disease is predominantly found in tropical and subtropical climates and is prevalent mainly in urban and suburban areas. Although it is the dengue virus named DENV that causes the disease, it can actually take four closely related forms. These four serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, DENV-4) mean that dengue can attack an individual four times. In other words, infection with one strain is generally considered to give life immunity to that strain, but it is possible to infect the remaining three strains. “Many DENV infections cause only mild illness, but DENV can cause acute flu-like illness. Occasionally, this develops into a potentially fatal complication called severe dengue fever. increase.” WHO says.. Regarding the outbreak in western Uttar Pradesh, Balram Bhargava, director of the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), said that DENV-2 or D2 variants of dengue “behind the surge in fever and death in the western UP area. Is in. ” “Firozabad, Agra, Matura, Aligarh,” he added, adding that the strain is both deadly and highly toxic. Earlier, in July of this year, a large number of cases of dengue fever were detected in Orissa. report “Subtype 2 is the most pathogenic,” said researchers at ICMR’s Center for Community Health Care Research in Bubaneswar. “The second attack is more dangerous because macrophages promote the invasion of the virus. This sub The type also leads to dengue fever shock syndrome. ” said. What makes D2 dengue fever deadly? “Dengue causes a variety of illnesses, from those who don’t even know they’re infected to severe symptoms like the flu,” WHO said. General “. Severe dengue fever, first recognized in the 1950s during the dengue outbreak in the Philippines and Thailand, states that” if not properly managed, there is an increased risk of death. “ Severe dengue is reportedly the term currently used for what was formerly known as “dengue hemorrhagic fever” and “dengue shock syndrome” after being reclassified by WHO in 2009. Cases of severe dengue are now found in almost every country in Asia and Latin America and are “the leading cause of hospitalization and death in children and adults in these regions.” When talking about a condition in which an individual can develop severe dengue, NCDC says “If a person suffers from classic dengue fever (that is, an infection with one serotype), a second infection with another serotype later increases the likelihood of suffering from dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF).” WHO says that after infection with one strain of dengue, immunity to other serotypes (cross-immunity) is “partial and temporary”, so “subsequent infections with other serotypes (secondary infection)” Increases the risk of developing severe dengue. “ What are the symptoms of D2 dengue fever? According to WHO, dengue fever causes flu-like symptoms and lasts 2 to 7 days, but the incubation period of the disease is usually 4 to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. This “classical dengue” symptom is accompanied by “at least two” symptoms such as headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting, swelling of the gland joints, and bones, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). I have a high fever. Muscle pain, rash. The transition to severe dengue is a difficult part, as the patient appears to be actually recovering for a period of time. “When it develops into severe dengue, a significant stage occurs about 3-7 days after the first signs of illness. The temperature drops. This does not necessarily mean that the person is recovering. “WHO says. Calls “special attention” to warning signs that can lead to severe dengue fever, such as severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, gum bleeding, hematemesis, rapid breathing, and fatigue / restlessness. .. If severe dengue is suspected, the patient may be shocked by plasma leakage, severe bleeding, and severe organ damage, so “you should hurry to the emergency room or your local healthcare provider. “. What is the cure? There are no vaccines or specific treatments for dengue fever, and patients must rely on the management of their symptoms. “Patients need to see a doctor, rest and drink plenty of fluids. Paracetamol can be taken to reduce fever and relieve joint pain. However, aspirin and ibuprofen are bleeding. Do not take it as it may increase your risk, “WHO advises. He points out that case fatality rates can be reduced to less than 1% with proper medical care and early detection, but “the overall experience remains very unpleasant and unpleasant.” (A previous version of this article was published on September 10, 2021) Read all the latest news, Breaking news When Coronavirus news here

