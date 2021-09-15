Give or not give a booster.Why experts say additional shots need to be simplified

“Even though the effectiveness of vaccines for symptomatic treatments seems to decline over time, all of these studies provide credible evidence that protection against serious illness is significantly reduced. We do not offer. “

No, experts say booster shots may be needed for people who may find that the usual course of vaccination did not produce enough immunity.

“Boost may be appropriate for some individuals whose primary vaccination may not have induced adequate protection, such as recipients of ineffective vaccines or immunocompromised individuals.” The treatise states. -One or two inoculation series of each vaccine. “

However, one related issue suggested in this paper is that additional injections may not benefit significantly if some people do not respond satisfactorily to the primary vaccination. That is.

“It is unclear whether such immunocompromised individuals will benefit more from additional doses of the same or different vaccines that may complement the primary immune response,” they said.

The development of most vaccines in use today began early in the pandemic, where previous variants prevailed. These early variants gave way to new variants that weren’t designed to fight these vaccines. Lancet’s paper states that “the effectiveness of booster immunity against the major mutants currently circulating and even newer mutants is greater if the booster vaccine antigen is devised to match the major circulating mutants. It points out this gap, which suggests that it may live longer.

This means that the booster should be a newly created vaccine that targets a new variant, not a second or third dose of the same vaccine. According to experts, this is a strategy similar to that used for influenza vaccines: “The annual vaccine is based on the latest data on circulating strains, so the vaccine remains effective as the strain evolves. You are more likely to continue. ”

Can additional vaccines be used more effectively?

Experts acknowledge that boosters may be “eventually needed in the general population” due to weakened immunity to the first dose or new mutants, but to as many people as possible around the world It emphasizes the need to vaccinate as soon as possible. Boosters have been shown to ultimately reduce the mid-term risk of serious illness, and current vaccine supply is in unvaccinated populations than when used as boosters in vaccinated populations. If used, it could save more lives, “said an expert.

Experts say the increase in breakthrough infections that trigger countries to plan booster deployments may not be a reliable indicator that vaccines cannot be protected from Covid-19. Successful delivery of the vaccine to a large population will inevitably increase the number of breakthrough cases, especially if vaccination leads to changes in the behavior of the vaccinated person.

Reiterating how vaccines provide deeper immunity than those measured at antibody levels alone, the treatise states:Generally long mediation immunity

I lived. “

Which country is aiming for a booster?

By now, some of the wealthiest countries have already created plans to offer Booster shot.. The UK has stated that it will give a third dose to everyone over the age of 50 and other vulnerable people, but the United States aims to bring additional doses to people. For now, U.S. officials have said that people jabbed with either of the two mRNA shots (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) used by the country will be boosted eight months after the first round of vaccination. I am planning.

Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of the Serum Institute of India (SII), based in Pune, which manufactures double-dose Covishield vaccines, said: Quote As he said last month he had a third vaccination with some employees of the company.

“After 6 months, the antibody is low. That’s why I took the third dose. We gave 7,000 to 8,000 SII employees the third dose. After the second dose If you are, please give me booster immunity (third time) 6 months later. “

However, the Lancet newspaper, which points out data from Israel, the first country to provide booster shots to older people over the age of 50 and those at risk of serious illness, has settled a universal booster dose decisively. It states that it is still in its infancy, “a very short-term protective effect does not necessarily mean a valuable long-term benefit.”

