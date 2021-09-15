Health
Coronavirus deaths in South Florida increased by 2,328 in three months
West Palm Beach, Florida — Deaths in southern Florida increased by 2,328. This includes 631 people in Palm Beach County, more than three months before the Delta Variant became dominant, and before the Florida Department of Health announced deaths by county.
On June 4, the department switched to weekly reporting instead of daily totals. These new reports included county case and vaccine data, but not deaths.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said it was possible to disclose this information. The state has reported daily data, including death and county data.
The county’s deaths were available, but died depending on where they died, including hospitals. However, Dr. Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, updated the numbers on WPTV-TV on Tuesday with the latest White House COVID-19 response report, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said he discovered that. ..
Salemi currently contains his data WebsiteContains a map of Florida, including a breakdown of the county.
According to data, the death toll in South Florida increased from 13,819 on June 4 to 17,147 on Tuesday. This corresponds to an increase of 16.8%.
The state-wide rate was actually much higher, rising 33.2% from 36,973 to 49,254. According to the state’s website, Florida is the fourth dead after 66,813 in California, 59,167 in Texas, and 54,693 in New York. Florida is the third most populous state after California and Texas, but ahead of New York.
South Florida accounted for 37.4% to 35.0% of deaths across the state.
The total death toll in South Florida County is:
Palm Beach County: At that time 2,883, now 3,514 (up 21.9%)
Martin: 335, then 426 (27.2% increase)
St. Lucy: 657, 843, now (up 28.3%)
Indian river: 306, then 446 (up 45.8%)
Okechobi: 87 at the time, now 98 (up 13.8%)
Broward: After that 3,079, now 4,090 (up 32.8%)
Miami Dade: At that time 6,472, now 7,730 (up 19.4%)
Last week, the state’s death toll increased by 2,448, including 355 last week. The death toll at that time was 48,772.
The highest death toll was on August 20: 347.
The CDC currently reflects only the date of occurrence of the case and death, not when it was reported to the Florida Department of Health. It can take days or weeks for the state to receive a report of death. As more data is reported, the CDC amends its previous cumulative total twice a week.
On Monday, the CDC reported 49,251 cumulative deaths with a four-day increase of 978.
The incident has subsided in the state. On Tuesday, the CDC reported 11,300 cases totaling 3,453,390. This is the third after 4,372,806 in California and 3,839,170 in Texas.
There were 16,362 cases a week ago.
A weekly increase was 100,249, for a total of 3,409,165, according to a state report on Friday. The weekly record is 27,784 reported on August 24th.
Over the last 7 days, 554,921 tests have been performed (79,264 per day). On August 30, the test reached 159,819. Until the surge, the highest number on January 5 was 149,044.
Meanwhile, according to data obtained by the CDC, hospitalizations fell from a high of 17,295 to 10,979 on Tuesday, according to the Florida Hospitalization Association. Until recently, the record for July 23, 2020 was 10,179.
In addition, the vaccination rate has increased to 77.1% of the adult population with at least one vaccination and to 75.3% for eligible individuals over the age of 12.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.wptv.com/coronavirus/south-floridas-coronavirus-deaths-rose-by-2-328-over-three-months
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]