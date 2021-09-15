Coronavirus deaths in South Florida increased by 2,328 in three months

West Palm Beach, Florida — Deaths in southern Florida increased by 2,328. This includes 631 people in Palm Beach County, more than three months before the Delta Variant became dominant, and before the Florida Department of Health announced deaths by county.

On June 4, the department switched to weekly reporting instead of daily totals. These new reports included county case and vaccine data, but not deaths.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said it was possible to disclose this information. The state has reported daily data, including death and county data.

The county’s deaths were available, but died depending on where they died, including hospitals. However, Dr. Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, updated the numbers on WPTV-TV on Tuesday with the latest White House COVID-19 response report, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said he discovered that. ..

Salemi currently contains his data WebsiteContains a map of Florida, including a breakdown of the county.

According to data, the death toll in South Florida increased from 13,819 on June 4 to 17,147 on Tuesday. This corresponds to an increase of 16.8%.

The state-wide rate was actually much higher, rising 33.2% from 36,973 to 49,254. According to the state’s website, Florida is the fourth dead after 66,813 in California, 59,167 in Texas, and 54,693 in New York. Florida is the third most populous state after California and Texas, but ahead of New York.

South Florida accounted for 37.4% to 35.0% of deaths across the state.

The total death toll in South Florida County is:

Palm Beach County: At that time 2,883, now 3,514 (up 21.9%)

Martin: 335, then 426 (27.2% increase)

St. Lucy: 657, 843, now (up 28.3%)

Indian river: 306, then 446 (up 45.8%)

Okechobi: 87 at the time, now 98 (up 13.8%)

Broward: After that 3,079, now 4,090 (up 32.8%)

Miami Dade: At that time 6,472, now 7,730 (up 19.4%)

Last week, the state’s death toll increased by 2,448, including 355 last week. The death toll at that time was 48,772.

The highest death toll was on August 20: 347.

The CDC currently reflects only the date of occurrence of the case and death, not when it was reported to the Florida Department of Health. It can take days or weeks for the state to receive a report of death. As more data is reported, the CDC amends its previous cumulative total twice a week.

On Monday, the CDC reported 49,251 cumulative deaths with a four-day increase of 978.

The incident has subsided in the state. On Tuesday, the CDC reported 11,300 cases totaling 3,453,390. This is the third after 4,372,806 in California and 3,839,170 in Texas.

There were 16,362 cases a week ago.

A weekly increase was 100,249, for a total of 3,409,165, according to a state report on Friday. The weekly record is 27,784 reported on August 24th.

Over the last 7 days, 554,921 tests have been performed (79,264 per day). On August 30, the test reached 159,819. Until the surge, the highest number on January 5 was 149,044.

Meanwhile, according to data obtained by the CDC, hospitalizations fell from a high of 17,295 to 10,979 on Tuesday, according to the Florida Hospitalization Association. Until recently, the record for July 23, 2020 was 10,179.

In addition, the vaccination rate has increased to 77.1% of the adult population with at least one vaccination and to 75.3% for eligible individuals over the age of 12.