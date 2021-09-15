Dr. Macari: CDC Guidance on Varicella Vaccines Reveals Inconsistent COVID Messaging in Government Agencies





Dr. Marty Macari accused the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday of blaming “cherry picking” data and manipulating public health guidance surrounding vaccines and innate immunity to support the political story. Macari, a professor of surgery and health policy at Johns Hopkins University and a medical contributor to Fox News, attended the Clay Travis and Backsexton Show to discuss the clinical effects of innate immunity compared to vaccines. .. Dr. Macari, I have medical concerns about Biden’s new vaccine mission Travis said the CDC’s guidance on COVID-19 is inconsistent with vaccine recommendations for other infectious viruses. For example, the current guidance on chickenpox is Not encouraged Those who have contracted it for virus vaccination. “The CDC recommends that children, adolescents, and adults who have never had chickenpox receive the varicella vaccine twice,” the official website reads. “So why doesn’t the CDC say the same thing about us who already have a COVID?” Travis asked. Macari called the contradictory guidance “absolutely illogical” and accused the agency of “ignoring innate immunity.” “It doesn’t make sense what they’re doing for chickenpox,” he said. “Some viruses have adopted the Democratic Party’s immune system, but others don’t seem to.” “They carefully select the data to support what they have already decided on,” he continued. “They slice it with salami. This is called fishing in a statistical way. It’s time to look for small pieces of data that support what you already believe.” US surgeon General Vivek MurthySked during Fox News Q & A session Earlier this month, parents should deliberately expose their children to COVID-19 “to give them natural immunity, like chickenpox in our home.” Click here to get our opinion newsletter “It’s a reasonable question to ask,” Mercy says, but encourages parents to vaccinate their children because of the possible “other complications” that result from being infected with the virus. Said. “The important thing is to weigh the risks and benefits here,” he said. “Then it turns out that vaccination is actually a much lower risk and higher benefit offer than allowing children to get infected with COVID and risk complications. . “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/dr-makary-cdc-guidance-chickenpox-vaccine-coronavirus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos