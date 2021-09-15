Delta Variant is the dominant stock of COVID-19 in Magic Valley





Twin Falls — The South Central Public Health District attributed the recent surge in COVID-19 cases to delta variants, as it can spread rapidly. South Central Public Health District officials say the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread rapidly throughout the Magic Valley. However, not only do they feel that the number of cases is increasing, but they also feel that the delta mutant is likely to be the predominant strain of COVID-19 in the region. As of yesterday, there were 3,700 likely active COVID-19 cases in south-central Idaho, according to the health district. Since mid-July, only 190 cases have been identified in the area, but the district believes it may account for more than half of the cases confirmed in the area. The reason for the limited number of confirmed delta variants is that if the COVID-19 test is performed, only some of them can be retested to see which variant it is. There are many factors involved when trying to run the second test. The swab must have enough genetic material left. If it is too old, it cannot be used and is likely to be damaged, so it must be done in a fixed time frame. “Many of these tests used to identify COVID-19 damage the test and cannot actually be sent to another test to identify the variant,” said the South Central Public Health District. Said Brianna Bodily, a spokesman for. Most state-wide tests are not suitable for variant testing. “ It is due to its main characteristics that the health district attributed this recent surge in COVID-19 cases to the delta variant. In particular, it tends to spread more rapidly among people, and this similar trend is seen across the United States. “The virus spreads by variant. We’re basically doing these sample tests, so it’s very likely that we’re looking at the rest of the community’s representatives. Therefore, that representative. If a person continues to be positive, then it is a delta variant. This indicates that most of the cases there are likely to be a delta variant. “ As this increasing trend of COVID-19 cases continues, schools and cities are beginning to adopt more protocols to ensure the safety of people. Health districts focus on protecting people’s safety through community education. “What we see throughout our community is fatigue at all levels,” says Bodley. At the level of first responders. At the level of public health workers. Therefore, making sure that these points are connected for people and connecting them to resources is a very important priority for us. “

