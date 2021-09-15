Public Health Reported 16 Deaths from COVID in Butte County Last Week – Chico Enterprise-Record





OROVILLE — Following an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Butte County Public Health Service announced four more deaths over the weekend. The county seat will be warned in a news release and will confirm additional deaths this week, but will wait for the medical records and death certificate to be confirmed before making the announcement. The county health department has confirmed that deaths range from 55 to 64, 65 to 75, and 75 years. Of the 17,562 cases identified in the county, 4,040 are due to these age ranges. The age range with the most positive cases remains between 18 and 24 years. Deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic remain high among older age groups. Of the 221 confirmed deaths, 144 belonged to the 75+ category. “Usually, hospitalizations increase 1-2 weeks after the increase in the number of cases, and lost lives increase 1-2 weeks after the increase in hospitalizations. Then, determine that the death is due to COVID-19. The death report will be further delayed as we gather the information we need to do this, “Linda Lewis, a public health researcher at Butte County Public Health, said in a news release. “Trageously, many of these deaths could have been avoided if more people had been vaccinated.” Butte County Public Health Service said in a statement Monday that only 4 percent of the 25 people who died under the age of 80 after April 15 were fully vaccinated. According to county data, 44.34 percent of counties remain unvaccinated. The county’s population, which is only partially vaccinated, accounts for 7.61 percent. “Since this latest surge began in late July, COVID-19 deaths in Butte County have increased by 19 and 16 of these deaths have been reported in the last 7 days.” Butte County Public Health wrote in a news release. “Since the pandemic began, Butte County has endured the loss of 221 inhabitants and could result in an additional 56 deaths.” The county said in a statement that it defines deaths that may have been determined from “rapid” antigen testing, as opposed to viral PCR testing. The current wave of COVID-19 cases peaked in the week of August 24-30, when 949 cases were confirmed. From September 7th to 13th, the county reported 766 cases. The Butte County Public Health Service recommends vaccination “as soon as possible” for those who have not yet been vaccinated. It is also advisable to change the schedule for those who have not yet received the double vaccination, even outside the recommended period. .. The COVID-19 vaccine is still widely available throughout the county. The list of clinics offering vaccines is Butte County website.. For more information on Butte County COVID-19, please visit http://www.buttecounty.net/ph/COVID19 or call the Butte County COVID-19 Hotline (552-3050).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicoer.com/2021/09/14/public-health-reports-16-butte-county-covid-deaths-in-last-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

