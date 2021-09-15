A vigilant new march home in western Sydney after a visit by a COVID-positive doctor





New March House, a long-term care facility that was at the center of the COVID-19 outbreak last year, is once again at stake after positive cases visit the site. Key Point: Last year, 19 residents died of COVID-19 at a geriatric care facility.

Infected doctor visited the facility for 3 days

The swabs of 32 residents were taken as close contact of the three returned negative results. The New March House in Kingswood, in the western part of the city, has been closed again after COVID-19-positive doctors visited the facility three times last week. It was confirmed yesterday afternoon that the doctor had COVID-19. The house’s general manager, Stewart James, sent a letter to the resident’s family after a positive case was confirmed. Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic “We recognize that this is a difficult time for everyone involved, and we will continue to provide the latest information to residents and their families. Residents may notice an increase in home staff to ensure that each resident’s personal and care needs are met and to minimize confusion. “ – New March House General Manager Stewart James A spokesperson for Anglicare, who runs the New March House, said the geriatric care facility was placed in a preventive blockade and residents were quarantined in their own rooms. A spokeswoman said a meeting was underway between the nursing home and health authorities, and all 32 winged residents visited by doctors were examined last night. How fast does COVID spread by zip code? Find out how your neighborhood is compared to where the infection is growing most rapidly. read more As a precautionary measure, James said all residents and staff will be tested over the next week. The infected doctor visited the facility three times from September 10th to 13th, and visited one patient daily. Two of the residents visited by the GP were completely vaccinated, and the third was vaccinated once. The results returned for three of our close contacts have been confirmed to be negative, and more results will be announced later today. In August of last year, 19 elderly people died from their homes after the outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak infected 71 people, and 37 residents and 34 staff were COVID-19 positive. All but one died in a geriatric care facility. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 4 minutes 34 seconds Four NS 34 NS Moderna vs Pfizer: What’s the difference? What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form …

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-15/nsw-sydney-newmarch-aged-home-covid-scare/100462470 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos