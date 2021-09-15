First graders encouraged HPV vaccination





The Nursing Assistant Director of the Marie Keating Foundation encouraged all qualified first graders to receive the HPV vaccine. According to Bernie Carter, the human papillomavirus (HPV) is a highly contagious group of viruses, including about 14 that can cause almost all cervical cancers and cancers in boys and men. .. Ms. Carter talked about RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, stating that the HPV vaccine would save lives and urged people to make informed decisions. “You need to look at science and don’t call Mr. Google. You’ll all be wrong and get all the horrifying information,” she said. “Go to the World Health Organization, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, look at our own HSE … and all they say is that the vaccine is safe. The vaccine is more than 1 million people. Tried and tested in people Since 2006, this vaccine has been shown to be safe and life-saving. “We know that cervical cancer can be prevented by HPV vaccination and later by HPV cervical screening,” she added. Ms. Carter said it is best to vaccinate people before they become sexually active, as the virus can spread through any sexual contact, regardless of sexual orientation. Many people’s immune system fights off the virus, but she said it can cause cell changes and cause cancer. Number of students The number of people who received the first HPV vaccine decreased from 80% in 2019 to only 53.6% in 2020., According to data from Health Service Executive. Last year, 37,014 out of 69,111 first-year students were vaccinated. The HPV vaccine is provided free of charge to all first graders through the school immune program. Read more / See:

HPV vaccine activist Laura Brennan dies at age 26

The number of students vaccinated with HPV will decrease to 53.6% in 2020

Laura Brennan: This is me First grade parents will receive an information pack about the HPV vaccine this month. Students who miss the day of vaccination at school can receive it elsewhere, but Ms. Carter warned that it is free only for first-year people. She also paid tribute to Laura Brennan, who campaigned for the vaccine before she died of cervical cancer at the age of 26.

