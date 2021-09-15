Covid updates in the morning as experts warn that hospitalizations in the UK can quickly reach 7,000 a day

The Coronavirus morning headline on Wednesday, September 15 is as follows, as Sage, a UK government scientific advisory group, has warned that hospitalizations could increase “rapidly” when returning to the office significantly. It is as follows.

Government scientific advisers have warned that as the number of teleworkers declines in the coming months, Covid’s hospitalizations are “very likely” to increase “rapidly.”you can Find all the coronavirus stories here..

This month, millions of people returned to the office as they returned to school and college. However, modeling released by a subgroup of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency Sage on Tuesday suggests that there is another big wave of hospitalization “potential” in the coming months.

They warned that their modeling suggests that hospitalizations in the UK could reach 2,000 to 7,000 per day next month-currently just over 750-and “relatively”. “A series of light measures” said that infection could be suppressed.

Sage’s most optimistic scenario still predicts about 2,000 hospitalizations per day, which is twice the amount currently occurring and could lead to “difficult months” for the NHS. I warn you that there is.

read more:Coronavirus infection rates, cases and deaths across Wales on Tuesday, September 14

Welsh current pressure on the NHS revealed

This is not good news for the NHS, which is already under pressure.

We are now at the (potential) peak of the third wave. This is because vaccination has significantly reduced the number of people who have become seriously ill and need hospital care.

However, doctors and nurses are increasingly concerned about the possibility of working on Covid in parallel with regular appointments and procedures, as local infection rates have skyrocketed to levels that have not been seen for nine months in recent weeks. became.

here, WalesOnline is investigating the current state of the Wales NHS, including both the acute phase of systems such as Wales Ambulance Service and A & E and primary care such as general practitioner surgery.

Dr. Suresh Pilari, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Wales, said A & E staff are in constant struggle to keep patients safe.

“Currently, we are facing serious pressure on the Welsh emergency medical system. We are seeing winter pressure in the summer. Demand is very high and staff are having a hard time managing demand effectively. “He said.

What Covid can prepare for Wales this winter

The question that most people think of at this point is what the winter in Wales will look like. As the night goes on and Covid’s cases remain high, another dark winter is approaching.

Wales Online has taken the latest to see what’s available for us in the coming months Welsh government We issued a statement and spoke to leading experts on this issue.

here We will answer all your questions, from the possibility of further blockages to the situation of weakened immunity and booster jabs.

Schools in two regions move to higher Covid alert levels

All schools in the two council areas have been moved to “High” Covid alert level After locally elevated levels of coronavirus-although not the highest rate in Wales.

s School Swansea When Nice port talbot We are required to reintroduce restrictions such as one-way systems, social distances, and students facing the front of the class. The school is struggling because so many staff are absent for Covid related reasons

All high schools in these council areas are not classes, but it is said that everyone in shared areas must wear a mask. Despite the new alert level, the school does not have to re-impose a contact bubble.

Students are also encouraged to take the lateral flow test twice a week.

Head threatened in proceedings over Covid Jab

Vaccination for children aged 12 to 15 years An already controversial issue is that some principals are under threat from legal action if they actively participate in the Covid vaccination program.

The BBC reports that the lawyers for Liberty have warned that school staff could be held liable if they do not listen to family dissent.

Healthcare workers, not school staff, will vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 15.

School students have already received jabs for other conditions each year and have obtained consent from parents, parents and caregivers as part of the NHS’s national immune program.

The Covid vaccine used has undergone the same testing and approval process. With a global focus on pandemic efforts, the process was simply completed quickly.

And in countries that already provide jabs to teenagers, millions of people over the age of 12 are vaccinated worldwide.

The main points of Boris Johnson’s England Covid Winter Plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a television speech to sell his British winter Covid project to the public. The government has announced Plan A and Plan B of England to fight the pandemic in the coming months.

Plan A is for the current state, but if things get worse, Plan B will be introduced. Under Plan A, the government will remove more authority, but retain some of the authority it considers “essential” to respond to a pandemic.

Plan B encourages people to work from home. And the blockage is not excluded-although it is a last resort. Click here for details.

Wales details are scheduled for Friday, when the next three-week blockade review will be announced.

£ 100 High Street Voucher Scheme Introduced in Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, a high street voucher scheme was announced aimed at boosting the economy in the wake of the devastation caused by the blockade of the coronavirus.

Approximately 1.4 million people will receive a £ 100 prepaid card that needs to be used by the end of November.

Anyone over the age of 18 in Northern Ireland is eligible to apply for this scheme. This system provides prepaid cards used in the “real store” business.

They can spend time in restaurants, high street stores, and the hospitality sector.

The card must be spent by November 30th to avoid replacing spending during the busy Christmas period.Details of sister site Belfast Live here.

