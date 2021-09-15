Wiltshire children receive Covid vaccine for JCVI advice





Wiltshire children are to be given a coronavirus vaccine, which is expected to be spread throughout the county soon.

Vaccinations will be provided to more than 45,000 children aged 12 to 15 years in Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire.

The UK’s chief medical officer, led by Professor Chris Whitty, announced the move earlier this week, with the first local vaccinations expected to take place in the coming days. This move was inconsistent with advice from the UK Vaccine Advisory Board, The Institute for Genomic Research and Immunization (JCVI). JCVI recommends vaccination of healthy children aged 12 to 15 years just for health reasons, as healthy children have a very low risk of the virus and Jab offers only “small benefits”. An officer who did not, but introduced the problem to the chief medical institution in the UK. Covid-19 vaccination is after studies in the United States suggest that healthy teenage boys are more likely to be hospitalized for the rare side effects of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid vaccine, which causes heart inflammation than Covid itself. , Has recently become a hot topic. In order to be vaccinated, the child must obtain the consent of his parents. The vaccination team will not administer the vaccine if there is disagreement between the child and the parent regarding consent. Also, if both parents and children refuse consent, the team will not vaccinate. The team will contact parents and children who have not decided to have a conversation and will arrange an appointment for catch-up vaccination if necessary. Vaccines are managed by a team of Virgin Care’s immune services team at all schools throughout the region. Children can also receive the flu vaccine given in the form of a nasal spray at the same time as the Covid jab. .. Gill May, Director of Nursing and Quality, said: “Virgin will visit all schools throughout the region over the next few weeks and work with both teachers and parents to ensure that the process of providing vaccines to as many qualified young people as possible is carried out safely and in a timely manner. To “Since December, more than 1.3 million Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout our region, which has helped us save countless lives and reduce the spread of the infection. I know. “In addition to providing protection against the coronavirus, vaccination of this age group helps prevent disruption of our youth school time, which in turn helps long-term well-being and spirituality. We support mental health. ” Val Scrase, Managing Director of Virgin Care at BSW, said: “As with all vaccines, it is very important to ensure proper consent from parents and children, so we are confident in the knowledge that the vaccination team has and parents are informed. We will continue to use our proven electronic consent system to help us make our decisions. Their decisions are available on the day and we will act accordingly. ” Booster vaccines are used by caregiver residents, medical and social workers, people over the age of 50, people between the ages of 16 and 49 with underlying health, adult caregivers, and contacts with adult households. Was also announced to be available. Immunosuppressed individuals. People eligible for booster vaccination were first contacted directly by the NHS about 6 months after the last Covid-19 vaccine and received a second vaccination as early as 4 weeks. Is called to. The coronavirus vaccine is available to anyone who needs a first or second dose, and many vaccination clinics throughout the region offer walk-in-based jabs. For centers running drop-in services, please visit www.nhs.uk. For more information on local vaccination programs, please visit www.bswccg.nhs.uk. Get more Salisbury News.. You can love us too Facebook page And follow us twitter When Instagram To keep it up to date. If you have a small number of ads and want unlimited access and reader rewards, as well as online news with the opportunity to support local journalism, check out the details. Registration or digital subscription.. Email comments, photos, letters and news articles to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salisburyjournal.co.uk/news/19582040.wiltshire-children-offered-covid-vaccine-jcvi-advice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos