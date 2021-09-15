Health
Drinking tea daily halves the risk of dementia
Aging varies from person to person, but the effects of cognitive decline as we get older are a common fear for most people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 55 million people There are dementia worldwide, and the number is expected to increase to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Unfortunately, unlike cardiovascular disease, the steps to keep the brain in good condition are not very clear. However, one study shows that taking this popular drink daily can reduce your risk of developing dementia in half. Read on to see what you should put in your cup more regularly.
In a study published in Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging In December 2016, a team of researchers at the National University of Singapore launched a survey. Drink tea regularly It can affect the development of dementia. To do this, researchers conducted a longitudinal study with 957 participants from China over the age of 55.
The results show that people who drink tea daily have a 50% reduction in their risk of developing dementia. For participants carrying the APOEe4 gene, which is at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, those who drink tea daily have seen an 86% reduction in their risk of cognitive decline.
According to researchers, the results suggest that: Drink tea every day It can provide an affordable and easy way to combat the development of primarily catastrophic illnesses. “Despite quality clinical trials, effective pharmacological therapies for neurocognitive disorders such as dementia remain elusive, and current preventive strategies are by no means satisfactory.” Lei Feng, The author of the study and an assistant professor of psychology at the National University of Singapore (NUS) School of Medicine, Yonglulin School of Medicine, said in a statement. “Tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. Our research data show that simple and inexpensive lifestyle measures such as daily drinking of tea are at risk of developing neurocognitive impairment in later years. It suggests that you can reduce. “
“This study was conducted on older people in China, but the results may apply to other races. Our findings have important implications for dementia prevention,” said Feng. I have. “
Researchers also discovered it Health benefits of drinking tea It wasn’t limited to one type. Freshly brewed leaves, such as black, green and oolong tea, have all been shown to have neuroprotective effects found in this study.
“Based on current knowledge, this long-term benefit of tea consumption is due to the bioactive compounds found in tea leaves, such as catechins, theaflavins, thearubigin, and L-theanine,” Feng explained. “These compounds exhibit anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and other bioactive properties that may protect the brain from vascular damage and neurodegeneration. The detailed biological mechanism is still very poorly understood. Due to its limited nature, more research is needed to find a definitive answer. “
Other studies have shown that tea is not the only property that promotes brain health.2018 study by the Krembil Brain Institute published in the journal Neuroscience Frontier, Set out to investigate the theoretical relationship between coffee consumption and coffee consumption Reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.. Researchers decided to test compounds in a variety of beans, including light roast, dark roast, and decaffeinated coffee.
team is, The beans contained phenyl indaneA compound that prevents the accumulation and aggregation of proteins known as beta-amyloid and tau. Known to lead to Alzheimer’s disease.. Researchers have concluded that dark roasted coffee provides better protection against neurological conditions, as longer roasts lead to increased amounts of phenylindane.
Interestingly, researchers also found that the amount of caffeine, which had long been theorized to help prevent the development of dementia, did not affect the results. “Both decaffeinated and decaffeinated dark roasts had the same effect in the first test.” Rothmancini, A PhD researcher in medicinal chemistry, said in a statement. “So we observed early on that the protective effect was not due to caffeine.”
