The school said the Covid team could vaccinate students against their parents’ wishes.school

According to government guidelines released Wednesday, leaving some leaders afraid of protests at school gates allows medical staff to decide whether their children will be vaccinated against the Covid vaccine against their parents’ wishes. increase.

NS Guidelines Vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15 will be carried out by the School Age Immunization Service (SAIS) team, which has already been vaccinated against influenza and human papillomavirus (HPV) in the United Kingdom. The role of the school is limited to providing the site and distributing information and consent forms to students and parents.

If the parent withholds consent but the child wants to move forward, the guidelines indicate that the vaccination team will determine if the child can make informed decisions-known as guillic ability-and ” They will make every effort to contact their parents to confirm before they proceed. “

“If a parent opposes vaccination of a child, but the child wants to be vaccinated and is determined to be Gillick capable, a medical professional will be between the parent and the child. But parents cannot overturn the decision of Gillic’s capable child, “said the guidelines. In that scenario, the child is vaccinated.

UK Health and Security Agency guidelines state that vaccinations will not be given if parents refuse consent and the child is not considered competent or does not want to be vaccinated.

According to the NHS Jillic’s ability It is when a child under the age of 16 “can agree to his or her treatment if it is believed to have sufficient intelligence, ability, and understanding to fully understand that it is related to treatment.”

Some principals continue to be concerned that parents who oppose vaccination may try to contact their child’s school directly, even though the school is not involved in the decision.

Jules White, principal of Sussex’s Tambridge House Secondary School, said many of his fellow school leaders wanted to avoid being involved in conflicts between children and their families over this issue.

White said: The decision is made by trained professionals on the SAIS team, which puts head teachers and other school staff in a potentially very difficult position.

“If I have a problem like this, I want to handle it away from the school grounds, such as general practitioner surgery or a local medical center.”

Guidance also warns schools to prepare for protests and other confusion.

“Some schools are aware that they have received campaign letters and emails with incorrect information about their vaccine programs and seek advice on how to deal with protests if they do happen at school. I am.

“If there is a protest or destructive activity outside the school, or if the school knows that a protest is planned, warn the SAIS provider, local government, or police contacts to inform them of the situation. We need to discuss the best way to manage it. “

This week, the Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom decided to extend a voluntary single dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 years. teenager.

NHS Foundation trusts have begun to contact schools and arrange vaccination dates on-site, with some expecting to begin seeking parental consent soon. school You can combine Covid and influenza vaccination in a single visit.

Jeff Burton, secretary-general of the School and University Leaders Association, made it clear that the legal accountability for vaccination lies with the school’s immune services after the head teacher reported receiving a letter from a pressure group. He said he welcomed the guidance.

“The guidance makes it completely clear that the school is not responsible for mediation between parents and children who may disagree on whether or not they agree. This is registered nursing in school-age immune services. It’s the role of the teacher, “says Burton.

“We are very concerned about the possibility of protests outside of school. We are pleased to see this in the guidance and provide advice on how to respond to this threat.”