Cuba launches Covid vaccination program for young children

Cuba seeks World Health Organization (WHO) approval for three Covid-19 vaccines to initiate high-dose injections into infants.

Rolando Perez Rodriguez, director of research and development at BioCuba Farma, announced in a discussion about a vaccination campaign aimed at vaccination of more than 90% of the population by November.

“There was already some interaction between the Havana and Geneva offices,” Perez said.

“Now we will begin the procedure and exchange for evaluating the documents provided.”

The Caribbean island is immunizing the population at one of the fastest rates in the world with the local medicines Abdala, Soberana-2 and Soberana Plus. All of these are licensed for emergency use by local regulators amid a delta variant-led surge that is straining the healthcare system.

The story of the latest coronavirus

Cuba is the only country in the Caribbean that has developed its own vaccine against the virus. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 65% of Cubans are currently vaccinated at least once, and 37% are fully vaccinated with three vaccinations.

The country states that the vaccine is more than 90% effective and the initial results are similar to those of other top vaccines, significantly reducing infections, serious illness and mortality. Critics complain that these results have not yet been peer-reviewed.

The vaccination campaign will include a two-year-old child, and infants across the country will receive the first of the two vaccinations starting Thursday, said Dr. Maria Elena Soto, a health ministry official, in the same broadcast. The age of being vaccinated in the world’s first group in less than a year.

According to Cuban companies and local health authorities, vaccines are based on traditional techniques used to vaccinate infants for decades, as opposed to new genetically engineered ones. Gives a proven safety “pedigree” in addition to clinical trials.

Israeli booster jab cuts serious Covid infection

Citing recent data, Israeli booster jab programs have been effective in reducing severe cases of Covid-19, even when new infections remain near record highs, according to experts. It has been proven to be.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has claimed to have sought to avoid new blockages since taking office in June, with approximately 9.3 million countries regularly recording more than 10,000 new Covid cases daily. Despite this, the government has pledged this.

The school opened on September 1st and the synagogue is set to welcome worshipers with some restrictions for Yom Kippur, the most important day of the Jewish calendar.

Israel has chosen a complex policy mix to remain open. This caused frustration for families who were forced to repeatedly organize the Covid-19 test for their children to attend school and participate in other activities.

The backbone of Bennett’s strategy was to deploy a third shot of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to everyone over the age of 12, ignoring criticism that booster jabs are unnecessary and unfair.

But he claimed that his approach was working.

“A great many people were skeptical,” he told the cabinet. “But our strategy proves itself.”

Citing recent data, top public health experts agree, booster shots have stopped a serious increase in Covid cases, despite the daily cases remaining high, and the crisis that was brewed last month. Avoided.

The Israeli vaccination rollout, which began last December, was one of the fastest in the world, causing infectious diseases little by little by June, when all pandemic restrictions were lifted.

But when the incident began to surge again throughout the summer, health professionals faced important questions, said Gabi Barbash, now the former director of the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Was the surge caused by the reduced effectiveness of the PfizerBioNTech vaccine five months after the second jab, or was the Delta variant’s ability to break through vaccine protection and blame?

“When the fourth wave erupted, we didn’t know which was the more dominant factor,” Barbash said.

However, a few weeks after the start of the third jab deployment, the number of serious cases, which surged from more than 70 in late July to 600 by mid-August, has stabilized and is now below 700. Triple jab infections also remain very low.

These factors reveal that “weakened immunity caused a fourth wave,” Burbash said.

“The Pfizer vaccine is clearly less effective after five months,” he said.

“And when such weakened immunity encounters such infectious variants (such as Delta), it is a disaster.”

He acknowledged criticism, especially from the World Health Organization, and it was unreasonable to offer a third jab, and some poor countries struggled to provide even one shot.

But he argued that Israel’s small population would not emphasize global vaccine supply, stressing that if Israel did not administer shots, it could result in 1,000 deaths a month. bottom.

More than 7,400 Israelis died in Covid-19.

Joy and tears when Broadway’s big musical returns

Broadway’s biggest musical has revived the eerie silence of the last 18 months in the New York pandemic theater district with screams, tears, and rising applause.

The curtain rises again with the top musical Hamilton. “The Lion King” and “Wicked” after the coronavirus shuts down and before the crowd returns to the live theater.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton, received a standing ovation when she appeared on stage before the Tony Award-winning hip-hop show about her founding father in the United States.

“You don’t want to take the live theater for granted again, right? It’s very sacred,” he said with emotion and tears.

“I am very grateful to you and hope you go to see as many shows as possible and continue to support our industry.”

A few blocks away, Kristin Chenoweth was surprised before the start of “Wicked,” which played the role of Glinda about 20 years ago. Composer Stephen Schwartz participated in a protracted curtain call.

“There is no place like a house,” said Chenowes with cheers and tears. “I wanted to be here to bring New York and all the audience back to my favorite show.”

Julie Taymor, director of The Lion King, started the show by telling the audience, “As Rafiki says, it’s time.”

The long-standing musical “Chicago” has also resumed with long applause for each song.

“I didn’t think it would be that emotional, but you really felt it wasn’t all back. It was great to be back on Broadway,” said the Lion King audience. Richard Sentz, who was in, said.

Broadway was one of the first institutions to close during a pandemic in mid-March 2020 and the last to reopen in the United States.

It took months to upgrade the air filter system and secure social distance on a stage full of blood, sweat and tears.

Audiences, actors, musicians and behind-the-scenes crew members are required to present evidence of complete vaccination and wear masks.

Twelve more musicals and plays will be reopened in September, bringing back one of the city’s largest cultural attractions.

City officials hope that their return will spur tourism and revitalize the once crowded restaurants, bars and hotels near Times Square.

Sydney’s curfew ends as Covid-19 vaccination reaches a new milestone

Curfew imposed on more than 2 million people in 12 suburbs of Sydney, which was hit hardest by the epidemic of the coronavirus delta variant, will end tonight and the blockage restrictions will be relaxed, officials said. You can not.

According to officials, the initial dose level of Covid-19 has reached 80% of the adult population in New South Wales (NSW), while the double dose rate at Sydney’s headquarters is currently 48%.

This is above the national average of 43%, but well below the 70% level that caused the relaxation of other curbs originally imposed three months ago.

Authorities expect to reach a 70% rate around mid-next month and plan to relax more restrictions once they reach 80%.

“The stabilization and decline of some concerns is pleasing and we are in a critical stage … but the best advice we have is,” Gladys Berejikrian said in the media. It’s too early and too risky to do anything more today. ” Meeting in Sydney.

Despite the recent outbreak of Delta, Australia’s coronavirus numbers remain low compared to many other countries, with approximately 78,600 cases and 1,116 deaths.

Ms. Beregikrian said that it is legal for unvaccinated people to attend public places after the state reaches 70% when fully vaccinated people are promised more freedom. I warned that I would violate it.

“It’s black and white. If you’re not vaccinated, you can’t go to restaurants, you can’t go to cafes,” she tells unvaccinated people to take their shots right away. I urged you.

Australia’s Delta epicenter, New South Wales, reported to Sydney’s majority of 1,259 people, a slight increase from yesterday’s 1,127, to 12 deaths.

Australia is struggling to quell the third wave of infectious diseases that hit Sydney and Melbourne’s two largest cities and the capital, Canberra, and nearly half of the country’s 25 million people are forced to have strict home restrictions. ..

Neighboring Victoria said the number of new cases decreased to 423 for the second consecutive day as initial vaccination rates approached 70% levels about a week earlier than planned and travel restrictions and outdoor exercise restrictions were relaxed. ..

Meanwhile, Ballarat, a town 115km northwest of Melbourne, will enter a week-long blockade from tonight after four new cases have been detected, officials said.

The state capital, Melbourne, has been in a long-term blockage, and most parts of Victoria broke out of a strict stay-at-home order last week.

France becomes stricter on vaccine regulations for healthcare workers

The French government is facing a conflict between tens of thousands of health care workers and caregivers over new rules requiring Covid-19 vaccination or unpaid suspension.

Starting today, hospital staff, ambulance drivers, retirement home workers, private doctors, firefighters, and people at home caring for the elderly and people with disabilities (a total of about 2.7 million). The person) must be able to prove that he or she has received at least one injection. Of the vaccine.

President Emmanuel Macron issued an ultimatum two months ago, but tens of thousands of caregivers remain unvaccinated.

The hard-line CGT, one of France’s largest public-sector trade unions, warned of a “health catastrophe” if the government suspended a large number of health workers and banned the practice of private sector doctors.

Students receive Pfizer vaccine at Bernard Deventador Middle School in Priva

Rebellious health workers have joined the opposition to the new coronavirus “Health Pass” required for admission to restaurants, cafes and museums in weekly protests across France over the past two months.

The BFM News Channel reported that hospitals in the southern city of Monte Limar have begun canceling dozens of surgeries scheduled for next week due to a shortage of vaccinated anesthesiologists.

Approximately 12% of hospital staff and 6% of private clinic doctors have not yet been vaccinated, according to estimates released by the national public health agency a week ago.

The National Paramedics Federation FNMS in late August estimated that 13% of its members were still resistant to coronavirus injections.

France is not the first country to take steps to force people working with the vulnerable to vaccinate.

Last week, US President Joe Biden mandated vaccines for millions of federal officials and contractors, and companies with more than 100 employees.

In Europe, Italy mandates healthcare workers to vaccinate in late May and plans to extend coverage to retirement home staff in October, but Greece has already introduced vaccines to caregivers in both categories. ..

Despite the French trade union’s appeal for generosity, the government has vowed to see through the policy.

“We will not retreat,” Jean Castex warned last month.