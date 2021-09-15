Health
The report estimates that more than 150,000 people in Canada experience “long COVID” symptoms
The Scientific Advisory Group said in a report Tuesday that further research is needed to understand the so-called “long COVID” condition and the burden it puts on the healthcare system.
The Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board, a group that provides state guidance on pandemics, states that symptoms after COVID-19 affect about 10% of infected individuals and can last for weeks or months. Said.
Fahad Razak, the lead author of the report, said: ..
Conservative estimates indicate that approximately 150,000 Canadians infected with the new coronavirus have long-term COVID-19 symptoms, Razak said. In Ontario, 57,000 to 78,000 people are affected.
The most common of the more than 200 different symptoms include malaise, shortness of breath, general pain and discomfort, anxiety, and depression.
Razak said people experiencing these symptoms have difficulty living their daily lives and need more medical resources.
“Many obstacles are not only due to medical care, but also due to the fact that individuals cannot return to work, so the burden is not only on the health care system, but on other parts of society as well. That is it. They are a supportive home. It’s the difficulty of work and family life, “he added.
The World Health Organization reports that about one in four individuals infected with the virus experience long-term COVID symptoms for at least a month. On the other hand, 1 in 10 people experience symptoms that last for more than 12 weeks.
The Ontario Scientific Advisory Group said further research is needed on long-term COVID risk factors. Vaccination reduces the chances of developing a condition after COVID-19, Razak said.
To date, nearly 84.5 percent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 78.2 percent have received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Razak, the latest report from the Scientific Advisory Group looked at data from the early waves of the pandemic and did not take into account variants of the virus, such as Delta and Alpha.
“We don’t have any data yet to know the impact,” he said. “The worry is that these variants are clearly more infectious, which can lead to problems with an even higher incidence of post-COVID conditions.”
According to the science group, Canadian data on medical use patterns for patients with long COVIDs, such as emergency department visits and hospitalizations, are limited. Studies across Canada are currently being conducted to investigate these patterns in long-term COVID-19 patients.
