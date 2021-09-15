Havant’s mother left the fight for her life after Covid vaccination to get her daughter vaccinated

After a shocking allergic reaction to the Covid vaccine, the mother left the fight for her life, but she still plans to vaccinate her daughter.

Mum-of-one Kirsty Hext, 26, from Havant She was rushed to the hospital when she began to have difficulty breathing minutes after receiving her second dose of Pfizer Jab.

Turned out she had I suffered from a serious unknown allergy to one of its ingredients and have experienced at least 14 anaphylactic shocks since then., She said.

3 million children between the ages of 12 and 15 can take the first shot coronavirus Vaccine from next week.

Despite her shocking life-threatening reaction to Jab, Kirsty now said she favors her daughter Harper Rose, 2, who gets the vaccine when she qualifies.

And she encouraged other parents to take the same position.

“Even after my experience, I believe the vaccine is helping people, so I have Harper Rose vaccinated,” said Kirsty, a senior care assistant.

“As a parent, you just want to protect your child.

“After what happened to me, I’m still pretty nervous about it, but obviously everything has side effects, right?





“I was able to give her paracetamol, or she could go for her normal jab, and she may have side effects.

“If it can potentially help her get poor, or if she has a Covid-19 and it prevents her from spreading it to someone else, why am I her Need to stop holding it? “

Kirsty continues to fight for life in the ICU after struggling to breathe for a few minutes after two doses of Pfizer jab on April 28, despite having never had an allergic reaction. I did.

Her lips and tongue swelled until bleeding, and she had two seizures when the shock caused her brain to become oxygen-deficient.

The young mother was afraid that she would never see her two-year-old daughter Harper Rose again after being admitted to the ICU.

Kirsty said: “The anaphylactic shock was horrifying. My face and airways began to swell and I couldn’t breathe properly. Each looked scarier than before.

“I honestly thought I would die in the intensive care unit after having a seizure in a few shocks. I never saw my 2-year-old daughter again.

“I really believed that my body was giving up. I had never seen my daughter grow up because I thought I would die in the hospital.

“I called my sister in tears and asked,’If you don’t get up, can you raise your daughter?’

“When the doctor first said that my condition was because I was allergic to Pfizer jabs, I couldn’t believe it-I didn’t even know it was possible, but it’s almost Killed me

“Now, even after a lot of shocks, I’m very scared of not knowing when the next shock will come, and I can’t wait for this to end.”

The UK Chief Medical Officer currently recommends a single Pfizer for all children between the ages of 12 and 15.

While many parents have opposed vaccination of their children, Kirsty is helping her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Harper Rose receiving a jab.

She states: “It took me a while to come to the vaccinated Harper Rose. It’s your child. It’s a little different for adults and you can decide for yourself.

“There were many side effects and it took me a while to think about what happened to others.

“I had some concerns because of what I experienced, but I think it’s normal? Something can have potential side effects.

“Even after I’ve experienced everything, I still think everyone should get their jabs. Just because I have a bad reaction doesn’t mean that everyone else does. No-Vaccination saves lives.

“This was a really scary experience. I never thought it was possible, but it’s still very important for people to get a jab.

“I’ve been dying several times since I was vaccinated, but I work in the care department myself and I know how important it is.

“I want people to remember that reactions like me are very rare. Just because I have a bad reaction doesn’t mean that others do.”