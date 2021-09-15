Booster vs. Third Dosing: What’s the Difference, and Which Do You Need?

João Paulo Brini / Getty



During the rise of Delta coronavirus mutantFear of weakened immunity due to Breakthrough COVID-19 cases And the White House announcement that all adults will need a COVID-19 booster as early as September 20th is a confusing time with unsatisfactory advice on when and when a coronavirus booster is needed. It’s full of lines. (If you are an immunocompromised person who has received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, you Target for additional shots now.. )

But what exactly is a booster vaccine? Is it different from a third shot or an extra shot? Does that change if I’m talking about boosters instead of a third dose?

The two terms are sometimes used as synonyms because scientists and public health professionals communicate with the media and the general public about COVID-19 vaccine dosages. However, as we are here to master the technique, it depends on the situation whether the third shot you may eventually receive is called a “booster” or an “additional dose”. This is what we know.

The third and subsequent doses are different from boosters

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the “additional dose” of the COVID-19 vaccine is intended for people who do not get a sufficient immune response to the first two doses (or one for Johnson & Johnson). is.Lack of data on Johnson & Johnson in immunocompromised people Moreover Complicate things and exclude them from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recommended for people with immunodeficiency). According to VA, booster shots are for people whose immune response is likely to weaken over time.

Extending this logic, according to the Cleveland Clinic Q & A with Dr. Michel Medina, The third dose is given to people whose immune system is unlikely to respond to the current COVID-19 regimen. Boosters are given to everyone else (one or two shots), and when our immunity gradually weakens due to new varieties such as Delta.

When the Food and Drug Administration approved another COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised people in August, it was Pfizer’s “Additional Vaccine Dosage”..

Dr. Reynold Panettieri, director and vice president of the Ratgers Institute for Translation Medicine and professor of medicine, said deciphering booster immunity “depends on the vaccine and what is needed to achieve maximal immunity.” And given what we don’t know about the coronavirus and how our body builds (and loses) immunity to it, it may not be appropriate to call the COVID-19 vaccine a “booster”. not. In fact, at least scientifically, it may be premature to use the term “booster”.

“COVID doesn’t know if the term” booster “is appropriate,” he said, adding that he prefers to use a “third dose.”

“Some of this is semantics,” says Panettieri.

Definitely a booster (and not) shot

“The reason influenza vaccines aren’t boosted is because they change every year,” says Panettieri.A good example of a booster Whooping cough vaccineTo get a booster, tetanus and diphtheria, “when you know you have no more measurable immunity”. Another example of a booster is Polio vaccineAccording to the CDC, some adults may receive it, he says.

Completely without hesitation in weeds and wording, and whether your bonus COVID-19 shot is called a third dose or booster by your healthcare provider, the most important thing you need to know is yourself Health history. It determines your eligibility to take another shot when one becomes available. Also, there are no “additions,” “additions,” or “boosts” unless you first receive standard coronavirus vaccine therapy.

