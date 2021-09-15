72% do not fully understand HPV

A new study by Behavior and Attitudes on behalf of MSDIreland, which surveyed a sample of more than 1,000 people in Ireland, found that about 7 in 10 people do not fully understand HPV.

Most people are infected with certain types of HPV in their lifetime, but research suggests that more than half of the people surveyed are rare in Ireland, correctly identifying HPV as very common. Only 4% do.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently launched a global initiative aimed at eliminating cervical cancer by 2030 by focusing on vaccination prevention, screening and treatment of precancerous lesions. bottom. It is important to raise awareness of HPV and the epidemic of HPV in Ireland.

What is HPV? What kind of cancer can HPV cause?

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a very common and highly contagious family of viruses that spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact.

It is very common for almost all sexually active men and women to become infected with HPV at some point in their lives.

There are more than 100 types of HPV, and most infections are asymptomatic and heal spontaneously. However, if the HPV infection does not heal spontaneously, it can cause certain cancers in both men and women.

HPV causes 1 in 20 cancers worldwide and is one of the leading causes of cervical cancer. It also causes a significant number of cancers in the vagina, vulva, anus, and genital warts.

In Ireland, HPV infection causes up to 420 cancer cases in men and women each year between 2010 and 2014, and as many as 130 people die from HPV-related cancer each year in Ireland.

Boys and girls

The study also found that parents’ attitudes differ between sons and daughters, even though HPV infection affects both men and women.

Of those surveyed, 54% said their son was worried about contact with HPV, while 77% were worried about their daughter coming into contact with HPV.

Approximately one in three say they don’t know if HPV can cause cancer in men, but their knowledge of connections is growing year by year.

Sixty-four percent of parents said they would like to be invited to a school meeting to discuss vaccination when their child was in sixth grade.

vaccination

A recent study was conducted prior to this fall’s national HPV immunization program in Ireland, which will be offered to first grade boys and girls.

Regarding vaccination, research has shown positive changes in public perceptions and perceptions of HPV prevention, with 74% of parents saying they know vaccines to prevent HPV.

The survey also found that 63% of respondents believe that both girls and boys should be vaccinated against HPV.

Talking about the new findings, Rachel Morrow, head of advocacy for the Irish Cancer Society, said:

“Through amazing scientific progress and research, we are very fortunate to have a vaccine that can prevent many HPV-related cancers. It is offered free of charge to first grade girls and boys every September. increase.”

“The Irish Cancer Society is familiar with all eligible boys and girls, and their families, what HPV is, the cancers that HPV can cause, the benefits of this vaccination, and vaccination at school. We encourage you to look for reliable sources prior to your deployment. This month. “

“It is within our reach to save more than 130 lives each year in Ireland.”

HPV and cervical cancer

According to a study, 58% recognize that HPV can cause cancer. However, when asked if there was a cure for HPV, more than half said they didn’t know, and another 10% said “no, no.”

Bernie Carter, Assistant Director of Nursing Services at the Marie Keating Foundation, said, based on the important role of the public awareness campaign:

“Cervical cancer, which is primarily caused by HPV, is a cancer that can be eliminated. The World Health Organization’s efforts to eradicate HPV-related cancers through a three-pillar approach that includes prevention, screening, and cancer management. Due to new cases of this disease and 5 million associated deaths by 2050. “