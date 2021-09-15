Significant reduction in deaths from ART in India, increased survival in HIV patients: study





New Delhi: The results of the ICMR study show that antiretroviral treatment has a greater impact on HIV-positive patients, halving the chance of death for people receiving ART after 5 years of treatment. increase. Also, a study on “Assessment of the Impact of Antiretroviral Treatment under India’s National AIDS Control Program” shows that the likelihood of tuberculosis is lower among people with ART compared to those who do not. This report shows the first national level ART Impact Assessment (ART-IE) of the Government of India’s free ART program. This NACO commissioned study evaluated the impact of NACP’s ART program on various parameters at 396 ART Centers (ARTCs) nationwide between 2012 and 2017. “This study showed that antiretroviral treatment had a significant impact, halving the chances of death for people using ART after five years of treatment. The potential for tuberculosis is Those who used ART were lower than those who did not, “ICMR said. Said. A cohort of people who started ART in 2012 and 2016 and continued treatment were tested for viral load, and more than 90% showed that the virus in their blood was properly suppressed. According to the survey results, more than 70% of ART beneficiaries reported overall “good” or “very good” quality of life, 82% were productively employed, and ART programs under NACP It turned out to be very cost effective. Antiretroviral treatment (ART), a multidrug treatment for HIV infection, is provided free of charge by NACO to adults and children living with HIV throughout India. This report provides a programmatic direction for improving access to care and strengthening preventative efforts. This will help guide studies on the need for future intervention, especially in the pockets of emerging HIV infections in different parts of India. This national project is led by the ICMR-National AIDS Institute (ICMR-NARI) and with five other laboratories of the Indian Medical Institute (ICMR-National Epidemiology Institute, ICMR-National Tuberculosis Institute). It was carried out with cooperation. , ICMR-National Institute for Cholera Intestinal Diseases, ICMR-National Institute for Medical Statistics, ICMR-National Institute for Environmental Health) and Institute for Economic Growth in New Delhi. Read all the latest news, Breaking news When Coronavirus news here

