Studies suggest that 400,000 people are infected with the coronavirus carried by bats each year.





According to one study, the bat coronavirus can infect 407,422 people each year.

They said the findings could help the areas to be monitored and help stop the outbreak of human viruses.

Researchers said there are about 478 million people living in areas with bats.

For more stories, see Business Insider. Similar to the virus that causes Covid-19, the virus carried by bats infects hundreds of thousands of people each year. According to a new study. The study, led by scientists from the US non-profit Eco Alliance, estimates that an average of 407,422 people are infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARS-r-CoV) from bats each year. This number can even reach millions, the study author said in a treatise. Posted on TuesdayHowever, not all of these viruses can cause illness or spread to people, they said. The findings could be used to target areas to be monitored and could help identify viruses that could cause the next human outbreak faster and more accurately, they said. Stated. “If we can stop this at the level of individual infections, we’re much more likely to stop the next pandemic,” said Peter Daszak, president and lead author of the Eco Alliance. According to Bloomberg. According to the authors of the study, there are about 478 million people living in areas with bats, mainly in southern China, eastern Myanmar and northern Laos. “This is to find communities in endangered countries, try to prevent them from becoming infected, and help people in those communities reduce public health threats,” Dazak said. rice field. He was involved in a joint investigation of Origin of the pandemic Between the World Health Organization and China. Edward Holmes, a professor of biology at the University of Sydney who was not involved in the study, Told Bloomberg “Probably the first attempt to estimate how often people are infected with the SARS-related coronavirus from bats,” he said. “Given the right circumstances, one of these can ultimately lead to the outbreak of the disease,” he said. Researchers first identified 23 species of bats known to carry SARS-related viruses, and then mapped an area of ​​4.5 million kilometers inhabited by bats. It then took into account the number of people living in the area, the likelihood of contact with infected bats, people’s behavior, and previous immunity. Middle horseshoe-shaped bat, R. Researchers said affinis had the largest habitat of about 1.9 million kilometers and an area of ​​about 132 million people. The method of this study has not been formally scrutinized by peer review experts. Other animals also carry the virus This study focused only on SARS-related viruses in bats. However, the virus is not always transmitted directly from bats to humans. Animals such as civets, raccoon dogs, and minks may be in between in this area. “The risk of getting a SARS-related virus could be even higher if we take into account all possible” intermediate “animal species,” Holmes said. The researchers were funded by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, a federal agency.

