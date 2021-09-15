Arlington, Texas, Target Ground Spray to Kill Mosquitoes After Finding Positive Samples – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Arlington, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The city of Arlington announced on Wednesday, September 15th, that it would conduct a targeted ground spray after confirming three positive West Nile virus mosquito samples in the city.

“Contractors will carry out target ground sprays for two consecutive nights, Wednesday, September 15th, from 9pm to 5am and Thursday, September 16th, if weather permits,” the city officials said. Said in the announcement. “This targeted ground spray schedule aims to reduce the number of known adult mosquitoes infected with the virus as soon as possible.”

Samples were found in these areas:

South Cooper Street and West Lovers Lane

East Mayfield Road and New York Avenue

Eden Road and Westlink Leak Drive

The city said the spray would focus on where the samples were found — following the recommendations of the Arlington City Health Department, Tarrant County Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Arlington’s contractors use ultra-low doses of water-based permethrin products in certain areas where pesticide spraying and other measures have not proven effective,” officials said. Stated. “The city has been regularly capturing and spraying pesticides at strategic locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of the mosquito season. The crew is also a potential mosquito breeding ground, We surveyed the lowlands for standing water. “

The city has strengthened its citizens by taking the following precautions:

dress Wear long sleeves and trousers when you are outside. It is advisable to spray thin clothing with a repellent for added protection.

DEET The ingredient you should look for in your insect repellent. Follow the instructions on the label and always wear repellent outdoors.

drain Standing water in gardens and neighborhoods where mosquitoes can breed, including old tires, flowerpots, and gutter clogging. Mosquitoes are in water that has stagnated for more than 3-4 days. It can occur. Check for shallow standing water that cannot be removed. Regularly check for the presence of mosquito larvae, and if found, "mosquitoes" available at local hardware stores. Apply a biological pesticide often called a "dunk".

Arlington officials said they did not expect the spray to pose a danger to animals or the environment, but said they were dealing with people concerned about exposure.

“No specific risks to animals or the environment are expected and no special precautions are required. Those who are concerned about exposure to pesticides, such as those with multiple chemical sensitivity or respiratory conditions such as asthma, should spray. Staying indoors during the period (usually at night) can reduce the potential for exposure. When pesticide products dissipate, they decompose in the environment with little residual effect. “

Please contact the Action Center in Arlington (817-459-6777) for more information on eligible ground sprays.