Woman’s obituary accuses her not being vaccinated for COVID-19 death

This is the surprising beginning of an obituary announcing the death of Candace Cay Ayers from a serious COVID-19 complication.

“She preceded more than 4,531,799 deaths infected with covid-19. She was vaccinated but infected others who chose not to do so. The cost is her life. was.” It reads..

Candace Cay Ayers died on September 3 after the life support system was removed. Courtesy Mark Ayers

Her son, Mark Ayers, said her mother in Springfield, Illinois, was 66 years old and received a second dose of the Modana vaccine in March.

But the family believes she caught Breakthrough infection July after visiting an unvaccinated friend in Mississippi. Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died on September 3, three weeks after wearing the ventilator.

“Mom was a fighter … and she was very angry with people because she wasn’t vaccinated and didn’t wear a mask,” said 36-year-old Mark Ayers today.

“Mom was so vocal about those who had just refused to take those precautions, so I thought it was a good idea to put it in an obituary and then make a statement.”

His sister Amanda wrote an obituary, and the family wanted it to vaccinate people and continue to take precautions as the number of cases of COVID-19 surged.

Candice Ayers was relieved to be fully vaccinated this spring as it was in an existing condition. Rheumatoid arthritis, And already immunocompromised, her son said.

The entire family, including 68-year-old husband Terry and his adult children, received the jab at the same time. Mark Ayers recalled that they continued to avoid eating in the restaurant and continued to wear masks while shopping for groceries.

This was the last photo taken by the family together before Candice and Terry Ayers drove to Mississippi in July. From left to right: Mark Ayers, his parents Candice and Terry Ayers, and his sister Amanda. Courtesy Mark Ayers

“We did everything that was advised,” he said.

“We are a family that believes in science, community medical advice, and medical recommendations from doctors. We adhered to everything very rigorously, so by combining all of these, At least for my mother, it’s like we’re still shocked at how it didn’t matter. “

In mid-July, Candice and Terry Ayers drove to Mississippi to visit an unvaccinated friend whose husband had previously been infected with COVID-19 and died. Everyone thought the couple was safe because they were vaccinated and the breakthrough cases at that time were rare, their son said.

“I wish there was better science at the time that they said they should stay home. These precautions may be good for the general public, but for immunodeficiency (and not). I wish my mother hadn’t allowed my mother to travel to Mississippi. “

Mark Ayers recalled that when the couple returned home five days later, Candice Ayers was already very tired and later developed joint pain, nausea and coughing. She tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28, but her husband tested positive three days later. His case was mild, but she continued to get worse.

After visiting the emergency room twice, Candice Ayers was hospitalized for pneumonia. She was placed on a ventilator as her oxygen levels continued to decline.She developed just as she seemed to improve Sepsis..

“Since then, all my mother’s progress in improving her lungs has disappeared, and pneumonia has taken revenge,” her son said.

“Last week or so when she was alive, her lungs were completely whitened by x-rays — they were completely filled with fluids and infections.”

Candice Ayers shares a happy moment with his son Mark. Courtesy Mark Ayers

She was completely sedated and couldn’t hold the hand of her loved one. They don’t know if she was aware they were there.The doctor told the family to consider Comfort care, It involves giving the patient painkillers, removing life support, and letting go of her peacefully. That’s what happened on September 3rd.

“Then she breathed about four to five times and died there within minutes,” the son said.

“I would like to read my mother’s story (for unvaccinated people), read what our family has experienced, and see if that is what they want to tell their loved ones. You can probably be assured that this is not the case. “

Mark Ayers urged everyone to get the vaccine and wear a mask to protect themselves and others. He said that acquaintances and strangers had already contacted him that he had received the shot after reading his mother’s story.