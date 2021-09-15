Main CDC Coronavirus Press Conference 2:00 pm





Seven more Mainers died as health officials reported another 778 cases of coronavirus across the state on Wednesday. According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine is 81,955, according to a report Wednesday.Because it is 81,177 on Tuesday.. Of these, 58,712 were confirmed to be positive and 23,242 were classified as “potential cases,” the Main CDC reported. Two from Hancock, one from Kennebeck, one from Knox, two from Penobscot, and one from Waldo County were infected with the virus, killing 976 people across the state. The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days across the state is 5,66. This is an estimate of the number of currently active cases in the state. Because the main CDC no longer tracks recovery in all patients.. It has increased from 5,321 on Tuesday. The new state-wide case rate on Wednesday was 5.81 cases per 10,000 residents, with a state-wide total case rate of 612.33. The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 450.6, an increase from 444.1 the day before, 359 a week ago, and 173.7 a month ago. The average peaked at 625.3 on January 14. Most cases have been detected in mainners under the age of 20, but mainners over the age of 80 make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than in men. So far, 2,388 mainners have been hospitalized with COVID-19. New coronavirus.. Of these, 192 are currently hospitalized, 70 are on critical care and 34 are on ventilator. Overall, 55 out of 332 critical care beds and 194 out of 294 ventilators are available. The total state-wide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 17.84 patients per 10,000 residents. Androscogin (9,168), Aroostook (2,853), Cumberland (19,214), Franklin (1,626), Hancock (1,872), Kennebec (7,707), Knox (1,472), Lincoln (1,354), Oxford (4,047), Penobscot (8,708), Piscataquis (873), Sagadahoc (1,634), Somerset (2,924), Wald (1,865), Washington (1,177), York (15,454) counties. Information about where the additional 7 cases were reported was not immediately available. An additional 956 vaccine dose has been administered in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 863,574 Maine were fully vaccinated, or about 72.9 percent of eligible Maine states, according to the Maine CDC. New Hampshire reported 421 new cases and 5 deaths on Wednesday. Vermont reported 112 new cases and 3 deaths, and Massachusetts reported 1,643 new cases and 24 deaths. As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had affected 41,389,308 people and killed 664,346 in all 50 states in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands, according to Johns Hopkins University. medicine. More articles from BDN

