Decrease in Covid Cases in Children in the City Over the Last Two Months: Health Authority





There is a decrease in COVID-19 Cases of children in the city over the past two months, according to private hospitals, civil and state health authorities.

From March to September 8, civil health authorities enrolled Rs 29,300 Covid cases, of which 10 percent were children under the age of 18. At least 29,056 children under the age of 18 were identified as Covid-19 patients, 25 of whom succumbed to infection. In the first wave of Covid last year, 11.15 percent of Covid cases of Rs 204,000 in Pune were children under the age of 18. Of the 22,792 children, 31 died of infection-related complications. Of the total 19.44 Rakı Covid cases reported in the first wave across the state, 67,110 were children under the age of 10 and 1.29 Rakı was in the 11-20 year group. State observer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that by September 12, this year, Rs. 4562,000 people in Maharashtra had been infected with Covid-19. Of these, 14,000 rupees were for children under 10 years old, and 353,000 rupees were for the 11-20 year old group. The reduction in new daily cases has also led to a reduction in the number of Covid infections in children, health officials said. Dr. Sanjeev Wavare, Assistant Health Chief of Pune Municipal Corporation, said the number of new daily Covid cases in the city is declining, with only 190-200 cases reported daily. Dr. Aarti Kinikar, Head of the Pune Pediatric Covid-19 Task Force and Head of Pediatrics at BJ Medical College and Sasun General Hospital, said the hospital had at least two children with Covid cases and they were stable. Stated. Kinical added that their parents were infected and were hospitalized. “There was a maximum number of cases between April and May, but that number has definitely declined,” said Dr. Zitendra Oswar, deputy director of medical care at Barati Hospital. Last month, Covid-19 had only one child. According to Oswar, children are less likely to be infected with Covid because of the smaller community and lower positive rates for adults. Even in hospitals, cotton swabs in children with respiratory symptoms do not test positive for Covid. – Stay up to date with the latest Pune News. Follow Express Pune Click here for Twitter When Click here for Facebook.. You can also join ExpressPune Click here for telegram channel.. Increase in children with RSV However, the concern is an increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild and cold-like symptoms. The number of children with influenza H3N2 and H1N1 virus infections is increasing in pediatric OPDs at Susoon General Hospital, following RSV. Children have similar respiratory symptoms to Covid-19, so RT-PCR testing is done. “In our OPD, 90% of children have RSV and need supportive care,” Kinikar said, adding that there are nearly 10 to 20 respiratory cases in pediatric OPDs at Susoon Hospital. I did. Dr. Umesh Vaidya, senior pediatrician at Cloudnine Hospital, said no children have been admitted to the facility in the last three months. “Instead, we are treating many cases of RSV,” says Vaidya. Dr. Pramod Jog, former president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, said Covid-19 is a priority and swabs for children with respiratory symptoms will also be sent to the National Institute of Virology. Most of the reports were positive for RSV, followed by the flu virus, Jog said.

..

