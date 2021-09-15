“Unvaccinated people have a dry crater,” Bay County health officials say will spread cases of COVID-19.

Bay City, Michigan-COVID-19 cases are increasing throughout Bay County, especially among unvaccinated residents, due to the circulation of delta variants. One health official said the best way he could explain the variant was to resemble a wildfire.

Joel Strass, a health officer at the Bay County Health Department, said:

Strasz issued this statement at its regular meeting on Tuesday, September 14, when it was providing the Bay County Commission with up-to-date information on the status of COVID-19 in Bay County. In a nutshell, Strass said the delta variant was responsible for the increase in cases.

According to Strasz, Bay County has had the shortest period of viral activity since the pandemic began in June and July, probably one or two cases a day. However, he explained that the delta variant dramatically changed these numbers, and the county confirmed his estimated 18-25 cases per day.

“If it’s not more than the previous strain of the virus and the original strain of the virus, it’s four times more contagious,” Strasz said. “As a result, the number of cases has increased and the number of serious cases has increased. Many of these cases that have come and are currently active are due to school infections.”

At this time, there is no county-wide school mask obligation as in Bay County. Genesee County This requires a student mask in an indoor setting for all students over the age of 5 unless one of the seven exemptions is met. According to Strasz, the new “test-to-stay” policy does not require school closures in Bay County at this time. Students who have confirmed close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 will have a 5-day rapid test regimen.

After that, students can stay in school every day, test negative permits and do not have to be isolated.

according to MI Safe Start MapIn Bay County, the virus test positive rate was 10.9% between September 7th and 13th, and the county is classified in the high-risk category. The 7-day test positive rate was 5.5% on August 1st and 0.7% on July 1st.

The state reports that Bay County reported 250 COVID-19 cases each week from September 7th to 13th, compared to 101 cases the previous week from August 31st to September. 6. Returning to August 1, there were only 30 cases in Bay County between July 26 and August 1. As of 1 July, a total of 7 weekly cases were reported between June 25 and July 1.

Strasz said the health sector continues to have regular conversations with the McLaren Bay area. According to those conversations, the virus and delta mutants appear to be violently attacking unvaccinated individuals at this time.

“About 9 out of 10 people who are actually hospitalized and have serious cases are not vaccinated, so we are trying our best to get vaccinated, but to some extent saturated. We have reached this point, “says Strasz.

according to Data provided by the stateAs of Wednesday, September 15, 56.4% of Bay County residents were vaccinated twice with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. One or more doses of the vaccine.

Strasz said the Bay County Health Department has doubled its efforts to encourage more vaccinations, but Strasz said Bay County is currently at a “saturation point.”

“We expect more people to want vaccination as more variants grow. Maybe they were sitting on the fence for some reason, or they didn’t believe it. I needed vaccination, but it is. “

Strasz emphasized the importance of vaccination in a presentation to the Board, emphasizing that the Bay County Health Department is trying to maintain a “normal life” for the population.

“That said, we are doing our best to mitigate the spread, but we try to maintain a normal life as much as possible. At this point last year, there was no vaccine and it was standardized. There was no cure, “Strasz said. “That has changed. Vaccines are readily available. Vaccinated people are one-tenth more likely to be hospitalized for serious illness than unvaccinated people. And there is a one-tenth chance of dying as a result of COVID-19. “

