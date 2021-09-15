The Ministry of Health has announced that there are two more deaths from COVID-19. The death toll is currently 37.





Tompkins County, NY — The Tompkins County Health Department has announced two additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the county to 37 deaths. The two deaths were both fully vaccinated people, and the Ministry of Health said they were both “elderly”, although their age was not specified.County on monday First death of a complete vaccinated person with COVID-19, They said it was September 11th on the weekend. The person was 93 years old. Of the total death toll in Tompkins County since the outbreak of the pandemic, 34 have not been vaccinated and 3 (the most recent 3) have been fully vaccinated. “Most of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Tompkins County were due to unvaccinated elderly people,” the Ministry of Health said. again, Severe illness is much more likely to occur in people over the age of 65, And many other factors assembled by the CDC. “Our idea lies in the families and caregivers of these individuals who have died,” said Frank Kruppa, director of public health. “COVID-19 has affected the lives of so many people in our community. We continue to mourn everyone who has lost during this pandemic. Concerning the recent passage of fully vaccinated individuals to continue their commitment to transparency while monitoring the severity of illness in the community and to share those most vulnerable and adversely affected by COVID-19. I’m sharing this information. “ There were 44 new positive cases on Wednesday, which I should have frowned about a month ago, but it looks like a new standard after the end of August. However, hospitalizations during that period are generally much less than in previous peaks. There are currently 218 active cases of coronavirus in Tompkins County, down from the peak of 488 on September 5. Nine people have been hospitalized for this illness. Kuruppa said the continued spread was the result of the resumption of community and social gatherings, accompanied by the epidemic of Delta variants. “We know that Delta variants continue to spread among fully vaccinated people,” he said. Nevertheless, the vaccine protects the majority of people from serious illness. Due to the prevalence of our majority vaccinated population and delta variants, positive cases may continue to be seen in vaccinated people. The health sector will continue to monitor the severe symptoms and illnesses of our population due to COVID-19 and strive to protect those most vulnerable to illness. “ Kuruppa went on to say that the best way to protect the vulnerable is to wear a mask indoors around others and test for symptoms. Recommend vaccination to others..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ithacavoice.com/2021/09/health-department-announces-two-more-deaths-from-covid-19-death-toll-now-at-37/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

