Oswego County sprays over 12,000 acres of pesticides to combat mosquito-borne viruses





Oswego, NY — The Oswego County Health Department announced on Tuesday plans to spray pesticides on approximately 12,000 acres of land to help combat mosquito-borne viruses. According to a news release released by Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang, aerial spraying will begin Thursday at 6 pm in parts of the towns of Palermo and Hastings, Mexico. He said spraying would resume on Friday night if they couldn’t finish the entire area overnight. Residents of the spray area are advised by the health department to close windows and doors and keep windows and doors closed from 6 pm to 10 pm. Please wash thoroughly before use. The area to be sprayed is within the following boundaries: South of the edge of the Mexican village (there is no spray in the village), along Munger Hill Road.

Route from NYS Route 69 to NYS Route 3.

Take NY National Highway 3 south to the intersection of County Highway 35A.

A line from this point to the intersection of Winks Road and National Highway 45 to the south and east.

From this point, north and east lines are drawn to the intersection of County Highways 4 and 45 (Upson Corners).

Take Route 45 east to US Route 11.

Head north on US Route 11 to Markowitz Road.

From Markowitz Road West to Kenyon Road.

Head north on Kenion Road to NYS Route 69.

From NYS Route 69 northwest to Munger Hill Road. The spray was scheduled after the third horse died of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus. West Nile fever was found in mosquito samples For the first time this year in Oswego County. The three horses came from the same farm in the town of Palermo. They tested positive for EEEV and were euthanized in August, according to New York State Health Department test results. “We are working closely with the State Department of Health to collect and test mosquitoes at state laboratories as part of an ongoing mosquito surveillance program,” said Huang. .. EEE is a threat to both humans and horses from the bites of infected mosquitoes. Infected mammals, such as horses, cannot infect humans with EEE, according to the release. Since 1971, eight human EEE deaths have been reported in Onondaga and Oswego counties. According to the release, the Department of Health has received the necessary approvals and permits from the State Department of Health and Environmental Conservation to carry out aerial spraying. A product containing permethrin, Kontrol 30-30, is applied in a diluted form depending on the release. The county has signed a duflo spray chemical from Roville to carry out aerial spraying, according to the release. This will be the second spray in the county this year. NS The first spray was done on August 24th In parts of the town of Hastings, West Monroe, Constantia. Aerial spraying depends on weather conditions. Residents in the spray area will be notified of the spray by the Hyperreach Broadcast Notification Service through the E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department in Oswego County. If the spray is postponed due to weather conditions, the information will be posted on the Oswego County website. www.oswegocounty.com.. Staff writer James McLendon covers the latest news, crime and public safety. Do you have tips, story ideas, questions or comments? Do you want to contact him at 914-204-2815 [email protected]..

