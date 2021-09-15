RUHS Medical Center Offering COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy





The Riverside University Health Systems Medical Center and the Department of Emergency Medical Services in California have opened the first monoclonal antibody treatment center in the hospital to alleviate serious illness in COVID-19 patients. A state-funded center on 26520 Cactus Avenue in Moreno Valley began welcoming patients over the age of 12 with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms on Monday. The service is available by appointment from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the ability of the immune system to fight infection. According to the US Food and Drug Administration.. At the new center, eligible patients will receive REGEN-COV, an early treatment with monoclonal antibodies approved for emergency use by the FDA. Treatment may benefit certain people with COVID-19 and help prevent people exposed to COVID-19 from getting sick or those at high risk of getting sick. there is. Medical website.. To qualify for a monoclonal antibody, the patient must meet three criteria: Positive COVID-19 test

Symptoms that started within the last 10 days

Risk factors for serious illnesses such as body mass index of 25 or higher, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, pregnancy, immunosuppressive disease, immunosuppressive treatment, or 65 years or older. Or 55 years or older with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, COPD / other chronic respiratory illness. “The RUHS Medical Center facility provides a valuable addition in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jeffrey Leon, Riverside County Public Health Officer, in a statement. Patients do not need to be admitted to or admitted to the ICU. “ The clinic is located on the lower floors of the Riverside University Health Systems Medical Center. Patients are advised to enter from Nason Street. Clinic personnel will guide the patient from the parking lot to the clinic or from the clinic. If you have any questions about the schedule, please contact the clinic at 951-486-6520. Ema Sasic covers the health of the Coachella Valley. Contact her at [email protected] or Twitter @ ema_sasic.

