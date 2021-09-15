The federal government recorded 96 deaths from COVID-19 inhabitants of Pork County during the week leading up to September 12. The official county deaths have been announced for the first time since early June.

This figure is displayed on the COVID data tracker at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Florida Department of Health stopped reporting deaths at the county level in June and switched from daily updates to weekly reports. At that time, Florida’s prevalence was steadily declining, but the epidemic of the more contagious delta mutant caused a surge in cases again in late June.

Weekly reports do not contain more detailed information than the daily updates posted by the department throughout the pandemic. The Ministry of Health has resisted calls from some elected officials and health authorities to resume daily reporting.

Florida Parliamentarians Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, and the Florida Government Accountability Center sued the state in August for not releasing COVID-19 data. On Tuesday, Sun-Sentinel in South Florida reported that the agency announced county deaths without explanation.

The CDC’s seven-day average chart shows a surge in COVID-19 deaths among residents of Pork County since June. The agency reported 13.3 deaths per day in the last week, down 23.2% from the previous week.