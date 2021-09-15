How will Austin-Travis County be carried as adult obesity rates increase nationwide?





Austin (KXAN) —The increase in obesity rates in adults over the age of 18 has nearly doubled since 2018, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between 2018 and 2020, the number of obese states with over 35% of adults increased from 9 to 16 and Texas was added to the list. The following states reported a high prevalence of obesity in adults in 2020, including four new states marked with an asterisk. Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware *

Indiana

Iowa *

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Ohio*

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas*

West Virginia But how are these charges carried within Texas? Travis County has the second lowest proportion of obese adults throughout the state, with 27.9% of adults over the age of 18 being classified as obese. 26.7% of adults over the age of 18 follow Collin County, which is reported to be obese.

Of the Hispanic adults, only five states and Washington, DC reported an obesity prevalence of less than 30%. In Texas, 35% to 40% of Hispanic adults are classified as obese. For non-Hispanic black adults, only one state in North Dakota reported an obesity prevalence level of less than 30%. A total of 24 states reported that more than 40% of black adult residents were classified as obese. People who are classified as obese Higher risk It addresses potentially life-threatening health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. However, obesity does not affect all races, ethnicities and socio-economic groups fairly. Obese people are also at increased risk of more serious illness if infected with COVID-19. CDC.. According to a CDC study, obese adults face almost three times the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19, as well as a weaker immune system and reduced vital capacity compared to non-obese adults. Has been reported.

Representatives of Austin Public Health were unable to attend the interview on Wednesday, but pointed out recent health initiatives the city has undertaken in recent years. APH’s “Healthy Places Healthy People” campaign emphasizes the following information: Where to find nutritional tips and fresh produce around Austin

Free diabetes information class

Advice on how to quit smoking

A place to exercise in the city with the health benefits of exercise Click for more information on the latest CDC survey. here..

