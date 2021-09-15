Michigan reports 6,604 new COVID-19 cases, killing 44 people since Monday

Lansing, Michigan — Health officials in Michigan have confirmed 6,604 new cases of coronavirus in the state and 44 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 since Monday.

Forty-one of these deaths were identified during a review of medical records.

According to a report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, an average of 3,302 cases were identified daily over a two-day period.

Currently, a total of 983,109 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Michigan, killing 20,597 people.

A total of 1,509 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of September 10, 896,206 had recovered from the virus.

As of September 13, 12,972,995 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, with 9,752,741 administered.

66.6% of residents have been vaccinated at least once.

MDHSS currently reports state-wide COVID-19 data three days a week.

Several counties in Western Michigan have moved to the “substantial” or “high” infection category of the CDC. This means that indoor masking is recommended for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

As the number of cases of delta variants of COVID-19 continues to grow, some universities have issued vaccine and mask obligations in the fall semester.

On August 10, the Michigan Board of Education enables local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to require COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers, and visitors. Approved a resolution to help you do.

Governor Whitmer has already stated that schools do not require masks this year, but has approved a recommendation from the State Department of Health regarding universal masking in school buildings.

On July 1, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the “MI Shot to Win” Sweepstakes. This is a lottery for those who have or will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sweepstakes include a scholarship draw, a daily draw, and two large draws. One is $ 1 million and the other is $ 2 million.

The $ 50,000 daily draw is open to all eligible residents who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination on the day corresponding to the $ 50,000 daily draw.

The $ 1 million draw is open to those who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021. You can participate in the lottery between July 1st and 10th.

In addition, a $ 2 million lottery for vaccinated persons between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021 will take place between July 1 and August 3. increase.

There are nine scholarship draws consisting of a four-year MET charity lesson program, each worth $ 55,000. It can be used for university tuition according to the MET Terms of Service.

more: The prizes and rules for the MI Shot to Win Vaccine Sweepstakes are as follows:

Michigan Unlock all extensive COVID-19 epidemic orders About the June 22nd rally and masking.

As of June 22, capacity has increased to 100% in both indoor and outdoor settings, and the state no longer requires residents to wear face masks.

The governor had previously stated that the state would lift its widespread mask and rally restrictions on July 1.

From June 22nd, all widespread pandemic orders will be lifted. This means that both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals no longer need to cover their faces indoors, allowing restaurants and bars to operate at full capacity.

State The additional order was canceled on June 22nd.

The additional order has been lifted, Effective epidemic orders to protect vulnerable people in correction, long-term care and agriculture will continue..

Whitmer also identified requirements and COVID tests to ensure that high community areas were identified, children were safe at school, and free COVID-19 tests were available. It states that public health measures will continue.

The Governor’s Office cited the plunge in COVID-19 and rising vaccination rates as factors in the decision to lift the restrictions sooner than planned.

Michigan Health Authority Masks and social distances are recommended for schools in the coming fall, but they are not required.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

According to a Friday news release, they say the goal is to reduce confusion in face-to-face learning and help protect people who are not completely vaccinated.

This interactive map tracks US death milestones over time, and the interactive timeline scrubber allows you to view cumulative deaths on a county map. This map is updated daily.

