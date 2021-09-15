East Grand Forks Sanford Offers Influenza and COVID Vaccine Event

Sanford Health in East Grand Forks is planning an event to be vaccinated against seasonal flu and can be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the same time.

The East Grand Forks Clinic in Sanford, located at 929 Central Ave. NW, will provide vaccinations for adults and children at the event on Sunday, September 18th and the following week, September 25th. The Vaccine Clinic runs from 9am to 11am. On both days.

Vaccinations can be scheduled by appointment, via the online My Sanford Chart or by calling 218-773-6800. Nasal mist flu vaccine is not available at vaccination events. If you are planning to see a doctor, you can also ask for the flu vaccine at that time.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals over the age of 12. The second dose of vaccine should be taken 21 days after the first dose. Patients are required to wear a face mask and follow social distance guidelines. Masks are available at the clinic.

According to Sanford Health, everyone over the age of 6 months should be vaccinated against the flu every year to reduce the risk of getting the flu or infecting others. Certain groups are at high risk and flu vaccination is highly recommended.

All children are at least 6 months old, unless instructed by a doctor.

Pregnant women and those who became pregnant during the flu season.

Those over 50 years old.

Adults and children with certain chronic illnesses.

To prevent transmission to high-risk populations, vaccination is also recommended in the following cases:

Health care workers.

Parents of children under 6 months of age and adults over 50 years of age.

Adults and children living with children under 6 months of age.

Adults and children living with or caring for persons with a medical condition at high risk of serious complications from the flu.

If applicable, you will need to bring your health insurance card to the vaccination event.

Sanford Health reminds people that the flu virus spreads from person to person, primarily through coughing and sneezing. You may get infected by touching something with the influenza virus and then touching your mouth or nose. Hand washing is the key to reducing the risk of infection.