Colby: More teens need to be vaccinated









The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Chatham-Kent has been the worst from the beginning in the last six months. State data Chatham-Kent has the lowest vaccination coverage in Ontario, indicating that only 74% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in two doses. The target is 90%.It’s a complete reversal since March Chatham-Kent had the highest immunization rate in the country. Windsor-Essex is also one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, with 74% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Ontario data Chatham-Kent and Windsor Essex were also the top COVID-19 hotspots in the state, with Chatham-Kent at 110.05 and Windsor Essex at 113.69, showing per 100,000 cases. But not all news is bad. Dr. David Colby, a medical officer at Chatham-Kent, told the Health Commission Wednesday that the municipality has seen significant improvements since June, when local immunization rates hit a wall. Dr. Colby states that 200 shots are currently being given daily between public health clinics and local pharmacies, encouraging many to be the first dose. “It tells me that people have finally said OK, I’ll accomplish this,” Dr. Colby said. Colby added that more work is needed to vaccinate the 12-17 groups. Only 53 percent of that age group is fully vaccinated. Colby also acknowledges the vaccine’s achievements in reducing the death toll of local COVID-19 to 17. Chatham-Kent Public Health has not reported virus-related deaths for three months. He warns those who are still hesitant about vaccination that Ontario’s health director may run out of ICU spots by October if infections are not reduced and vaccination is not accelerated. It reminds me of what I’m doing. Colby added that Ontario could “backtrack” to Step 2 of the Ontario Resumption Act if numbers worsen. On Wednesday, Chatham-Kent Public Health reported that the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained at 116. Colby said that almost all new cases are delta variants of the virus, and most of them are in close contact with other cases. “It gives me some comfort. It’s very unpleasant to have a lot of cases where you don’t know where you got this right now. It’s very difficult to control and it’s I haven’t seen it, causing anxiety about uncontrolled infections across multiple sectors throughout the community, “Colby said. “I take off my hat on the contact tracer who has just stepped off.” Dr. Colby reported that two new local cases were Mu mutants of the virus, but he is less worried that they are less infectious than the Delta mutant. The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance reports 16 local patients with COVID-19 at Chatham Hospital, four of whom are in the ICU. All but two patients are not fully vaccinated as they were in the weeks. No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported on Wednesday. Outbreaks continue in the rehabilitation and stroke units of Chatham Hospital and in Chatham’s Praise Fellowship Church. There are 11 COVID-19 student cases in Chatham-Kent public schools. All of them remain open for face-to-face learning. Only one student case was reported at the Catholic School in Chatham-Kent. As a result, Brenham’s St Anne closed the class.

