NIH launches large-scale study of expanded disease

National Institute of Health Announced on Wednesday To better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19, we have awarded nearly $ 470 million to build a large national census.

This award was awarded by NIH COVID Research (RECOVER) Initiative to Enhance Recovery At the Langone Health Academic Medical Center at New York University (NYU), more than 100 researchers and 30 institutions will facilitate the infrastructure needed to successfully carry out the next study on long-range COVID-19. Useful.

Related: CDC calls long-term COVID-19 a “new public health concern”

The NIH RECOVER initiative was initiated with the aim of understanding why COVID-19 exacerbates long-term onset or recurrent symptoms after initial infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. I did.

According to NIH, the most common long-distance COVID-19 symptoms observed so far include pain, headache, malaise, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, chronic cough, and sleep disorders. ..

“We know that some people are completely disrupting their lives due to the major long-term effects of COVID-19,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of NIH. “These studies aim to identify the cause, prevent this often debilitating condition, and find the coveted answer to help those in distress progress toward recovery.”

Future studies will include adult, pregnant, and pediatric populations. Patients are enrolled in the study after studying the onset of the infection and the progression of long-term effects.

NIH aims to provide insight into the expanded illness in the coming months, hoping to better understand why COVID-19 differs from other respiratory illnesses previously identified. ..

News of upcoming research arrives days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called long-range COVID-19 “a new poorly understood public health concern.”

so Report released by the agency on September 10 The CDC has determined that protracted illness is becoming more common among people infected with the new coronavirus, while data on long-term symptoms associated with COVID-19 may be lacking. bottom.

Related: “Today is Day 353”: Women take 189 tablets per week almost a year after COVID-19 diagnosis to combat symptoms

At the onset of the pandemic, many doctors were confused by some of the harmful effects caused by COVID-19 — originally thought to be just a respiratory illness.

However, the cases detailed in the latest CDC reports and thousands of other cases show that the effects of the new coronavirus can be much more complex.

Radiographic images released at Northwestern University earlier this year detail the long-term effects of different types of COVID-19, including conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis flare, autoimmune myositis, or “COVID toes”. Did.

so study The collection of images, published in the journal Skeletal Radiology on February 17, included ultrasound, x-rays, MRI, and CT scans to identify and explain the causes of various COVID-19 symptoms.

“We have found that the COVID virus can trigger the body to attack itself in a variety of ways, leading to rheumatoid arthritis problems that require lifelong management,” the corresponding author said. Dr. Swati Deshmuk..

Currently, some symptoms of COVID-19 identified in this study are not recognized by the CDC. Symptoms such as “COVID toes” and “rheumatoid arthritis” are not listed on the CDC website detailing the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

According to the CDCThe most commonly reported long-term symptoms are:

Malaise

Dyspnea

cough

Joint pain

Chest pain

Other reported long-term symptoms include:

Difficulty in thinking and concentrating (sometimes called “brain fog”)

depression

muscle pain

headache

Intermittent fever

Fast beating or throbbing heart (also known as heart palpitations)

More serious long-term complications appear to be less common, but have been reported. It has been pointed out that these affect various organ systems in the body. These include:

Cardiovascular: Inflammation of the heart muscle

Respiratory: Pulmonary dysfunction

Kidney: Acute kidney injury

Dermatology: Rash, hair loss

Neurological: Smell and taste problems, sleep problems, concentration problems, memory problems

Psychiatry: depression, anxiety, mood swings

“Most people with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, but some patients may have symptoms that last weeks or months after recovery from an acute illness,” the CDC said. rice field.

“Given the range of reported symptoms, understanding what happens to stall recovery from this dreaded virus requires intensive research using all available tools. Importantly, RECOVER’s histopathological studies provide a detailed study of the effects of the virus on all viruses. “Body Systems,” said RECOVER, director of the NIH National Institute for Neurological Disorders Stroke and released Wednesday in the NIH press release. Dr. Walter J. Colossets, one of the co-chairs, said.