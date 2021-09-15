DIDHD Announces Influenza, COVID Vaccine Clinic





Dickinson & Iron County, Michigan (DIDHD / WLUC)-Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) has announced plans to conduct the following offsite community influenza (influenza) and COVID immunoclinics: Reservations are required. We do not accept carry-on. Individuals attending the clinic must wear a mask. To make a reservation, please contact the office at 906-774-1868 (Dickinson County) or 906-265-9913 (Iron County) directly. Dickinson County Clinic Date: Dickinson County Fairgrounds-Norway-Friday, October 1, 2021

Dickinson County Fairgrounds-Norway-Friday, October 22, 2021 Iron County Medical Day: Forest Park School (entrance near the parking lot in the bus garage)-Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Forest Park School (entrance near the parking lot in the bus garage)-Friday, October 29, 2021 For influenza vaccines, the Department of Health will charge Medicare Apartment B, Michigan Medicaid, and most private health insurance. Please bring a copy of your insurance card. Checks or exact changes are allowed at your own expense. The out-of-pocket costs for influenza vaccine are as follows. Standard flu $ -35.00 and high-dose flu $ -70.00. There is no cost for COVID vaccination. DIDHD will not offer a regular walk-in flu clinic this year. Therefore, we encourage individuals to attend one of the off-site clinics. COVID vaccination has proven to be safe and effective for people over the age of 12. They help prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death. People who are fully vaccinated are more likely to experience mild or short-term illness than those who are not vaccinated. People with immunodeficiency can schedule a third dose 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Contact our office today for schedules. Health officials say it is very important to get the seasonal flu vaccine, especially in this year’s COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza is an infectious disease that is spread by coughing, sneezing, or runny nose. Infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with certain health conditions such as heart, lung, and kidney diseases and weakened immunity are at increased risk of complications from the influenza virus. Influenza can cause high fever and pneumonia, which can exacerbate existing medical conditions. Thousands of people die of seasonal flu each year, and more need hospitalization. Influenza vaccines are a great tool for reducing the chances of being hospitalized for the flu. Our goal is to increase flu shots, reduce flu-related hospitalizations, and protect the local hospital system from overcrowding or overwhelming. The only best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu is to get vaccinated every year. We recommend that all people over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against the flu. DIDHD also encourages new parents, health professionals, and those in contact with people over the age of 65 to be vaccinated to protect these high-risk individuals. For individuals with internet access, the Influenza and COVID-19 Consent Form is available at the following URL: didhd.org.. Please print and fill out the consent form before arriving at your booking. This will help keep the clinic flowing. If you cannot, you will be given consent at check-in. If you or your family are unable to attend an offsite clinic, call us to schedule an influenza and / or COVID vaccine. For more information, please visit: www.cdc.gov Alternatively, please contact the Department of Health at 906-774-1868 or 906-265-9913. Copyright 2021 WLUC. all rights reserved.

