West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in Mountain View Palo Alto | News





• South – Alma Street and Old Middle Field Way. • West – East Meadow Drive and Elwell Court. “You don’t have to move during treatment,” the county said in a statement. “Mosquito treatment minimizes risk to humans, pets, animals, and the environment when applied by a vector control expert licensed according to the label’s instructions.” According to the county press release, the district applies pesticides in “ultra-small amounts.” This means that small amounts of chemicals are used to treat large areas. The county ensures that people are less likely to “breath or touch anything that has enough pesticides on it to be harmful.” People can choose to take special precautions by keeping their families and pets indoors during the three-hour treatment. According to the county, sunlight breaks down pesticides. West Nile virus was first detected in California in 2003, and the county’s Vector Management District has since regularly treated affected areas with truck-mounted equipment. Insecticides approved by federal and state environmental protection agencies allow counties to reduce the number of adults in the area. Since the arrival of the virus, 7,360 people in California have been affected by the disease, of which 339 have been fatal. The record year for the death toll from infection was 2015, with 55 deaths. In 2020, one death was recorded. In most cases, people do not feel symptoms, the county says. “But for some individuals, it can cause fever, headaches, body aches, and in severe cases, serious neurological damage or death,” the release said. “Adults over the age of 50 and those with certain chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, and kidney disease are at greatest risk of serious complications.” The county offers some precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Limits outdoor activities from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. If you need to go out, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long trousers, preferably in bright colors. Wear an insect repellent approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Residents can also install screens on doors and windows, throw away or drain standing water every week, and repair leaking faucets and sprinklers. According to the county, mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. The general public can contact the West Nile Virus Hotline (408-282-3114) in the Vector Control District from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.Questions can also be sent by email [email protected] You can find details and contact information on how to prevent mosquitoes at your property vector.sccgov.org..

