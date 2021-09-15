LA County Mandates Vaccine or COVID-19 Test Negative for Large Outdoor Events • Long Beach Post News





Los Angeles County will impose a new COVID-19 vaccine obligation next month, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at more than 10,000 outdoor mega-events, including sporting events, concerts and even theme parks.

Under the new health order, which will be issued by Friday, the county will also require all customers and employees in the indoor parts of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges to be vaccinated. The county order recommends, but is not required, for employees and customers in the indoor part of the restaurant to verify the vaccine. The order requires patrons and employees to be vaccinated at least once by October 7th and a second vaccination by November 4th. It wasn’t immediately whether Long Beach would issue a similar order, but the city Mandatory At Acura Grand Prix, September 24-26 this year, participants will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The local event is expected to attract 170,000 people in three days. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Supervisory Board on Tuesday that the order was the result of an ongoing need to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and encourage vaccination. “This is a reasonable step forward to better interrupt the surge cycle,” she said. “We believe that mandatory targeted vaccines are now a very important strategy for rapidly increasing county-wide vaccination rates and ending pandemics,” she said, according to county health officials. I did. NS Requirements for Dodgers, Lamb, Charger games and outdoor mega-events, including theme parks such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain, will come into effect on October 7. The order requires patrons and employees to show evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID test performed within 72 hours. Participants in the indoor mega-event must show evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID test. One of the affected outdoor venues, the Hollywood Bowl, will be announced Wednesday and will impose vaccine / testing requirements on spectators starting September 24th. According to Feller, the county will work with the operators of all affected venues to discuss implementation strategies. She is obliged to verify vaccines in indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges, and already needs to check the IDs of patrons to make sure they are of legal drinking age. So it shouldn’t be annoying to the company. Asked why orders only recommend vaccinations to patrons and employees and indoor restaurants, Feller tends to be at higher risk of virus infection in bar activities such as dancing and singing than in sitting restaurants. Said there is. She said the order was more targeted at “bars” without the restaurant’s permission.

