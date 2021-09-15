North and Central America are driving a hemispherical coronavirus surge





The spread of new coronavirus cases is stable or slowing in many parts of the world, but is accelerating in the Western Hemisphere, and the World Health Organization warned Wednesday that new case reports increased by 20% last week. bottom. North America, with a one-third increase in new case reports, is the main driver of this trend. Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, a division of the WHO, said at a news conference that new cases have doubled in Alberta, Canada, where “hospitals are experiencing a serious staff shortage.” rice field. New cases in the United States have reached levels not seen since January, and Dr. Etienne said, “Hospitals in many states in the southern United States still have a worryingly low capacity.” Infections are also rampant in several Central American countries, including Costa Rica, Guatemala and Belize. The spread of the virus has slowed slightly in the Caribbean, but with exceptions, including Jamaica, new case reports have culminated in a pandemic. In contrast, in most of South America, which was hit hard earlier this year, reports of new infections and deaths from Covid-19 are declining. Organizational experts have rejected speculation that the test may be due to poor testing, but the reason is unknown.

“It’s important to note that this decline in South America is not the result of laboratory testing,” said Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, Incident Manager for Covid-19 at PAHO. “Laboratory vigilance is maintained.” Dr. Aldighieri said many factors could be at work in South America, including strict social distance measures and reduced mobility in some countries. Seasonal changes can also have an impact, he added, “the 2014-2019 influenza pandemic curve in South America behaves similarly to Covid-19 from 2020 to 2021. “. Highly infectious delta mutants are becoming predominant in the Caribbean, but have not yet made significant invasions in South America, Dr. Ardigieri said. WHO officials have called on governments to pay more attention to how pandemics affect children, both directly and indirectly. “At the beginning of the pandemic, the virus had a disproportionate effect on our elderly,” said Dr. Etienne. “As a result, I don’t think too many children and adolescents are still at risk. We have to change that.”

The tensions that pandemics have brought to health services also mean that many young people do not receive other services, including annual testing, routine immunization, and reproductive health services. This has helped “fuel one of the biggest jumps in teenage pregnancies seen in more than a decade,” said Dr. Etienne. The pandemic closure of the school “caused the worst educational crisis ever seen in the region,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/15/world/americas/coronavirus-south-america-north-america.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos