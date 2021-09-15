Minnesota Announces Immunization App | Posting Bulletin





The app is called a docket, And are designed to allow rapid proof of vaccination. Many private companies are expected to begin demanding proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the launch and use of the service, and genuine, portable and accessible records of the shots received are a sought-after resource. It is highly likely that “This is a tool that makes Minnesota’s easy access to immune records via smartphones and other mobile devices,” said Jan Malcolm, director of state health at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, September 15. Says. “Dockets allow residents to have an immune record Minnesota Immune Information Connection (MIIC) Securely view and share immune records through this app. “





“The health department has signed an app to meet the growing public demand we see in search of more accessible immune records,” Malcolm said. Previously, users had to fill out a request form on the MDH website or request a provider to get a copy of the immunological record from MIIC. “These requests have definitely overwhelmed the system in recent months,” Malcolm said, saying the state had already processed 33,000 such requests in 2021 and 19,000 on July 1 alone. Added that it was processed. By comparison, the state processed 12,000 such requests across 2020. Chris Elesmann, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Minnesota Health Department, said: “The Docket app gives Minnesotan digital access to MIIC’s immune history to see which vaccines you and your child need to get, and what vaccines you may need in the future. We offer options. This is essential to ensure that people are protected from preventable illnesses. “ This app combines all the immunity received by a person into a single record, even if those vaccinations are given by different providers. It also provides users with a PDF that they can download, save to their device, and send by print, email, or text message as needed. Minnesota is the third state to participate in a program with Docket Health. The app is already in use in Utah and New Jersey. After registration, the user must enter their date of birth and gender and agree that the software will access your state’s immune records. A simple disclaimer states, “Neither Dockett nor the Minnesota Department of Health will share your personal information or immune records with third parties unless required by law.” Out of over 12,000 ratings on the app store, Docket currently averages 4.7 out of 5 stars. State health officials add that the app is not required and users can continue to obtain immune records from MDH websites or healthcare providers. By late Wednesday afternoon, Malcolm said more than 1,600 users had downloaded the app since its launch that morning.

