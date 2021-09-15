Los Angeles County Requests COVID Vaccine at Indoor Bar





Los Angeles — Los Angeles County public health officials will begin demanding COVID-19 vaccination certification from patrons and workers in indoor bars, wineries, breweries, lounges, and night clubs next month. A new initiative in the country’s most populous county will begin on October 7, proving that at least one vaccination is required. According to the county’s Public Health Service, proof of complete vaccination will be required by November 4. Health officials strongly recommend the same precautions for indoor restaurants, but have not chosen to require vaccination certification. The new restrictions are ahead of the holiday season, which caused a massive surge in Los Angeles last year. More than 25,000 people have died from the virus throughout the county, and the number of victims continues to increase in the more contagious delta type. “This is a reasonable step forward to better break the cycle of spikes,” Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at the county, said at a meeting Wednesday. The county also requires attendees and workers of at least 10,000 attending outdoor events, including theme parks, to prove complete vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. The situation begins on October 7th — about a month after the football season begins. The same requirements have already been applied for indoor events with more than 1,000 people. The health department will issue a “toolkit” to allow companies to check the status of their vaccines. LA County reinstated its indoor mask obligations on July 17, just one month after Governor Gavin Newsom declared that he had “reopened” California, regardless of vaccination status. Newsom, Those who survived this week’s recallOn Wednesday, 82% of Californians over the age of 12 received at least one COVID vaccine, but more of the state’s residents said they needed to get their shots. “You want to rejuvenate our economy in this country and this state. You want to keep us running sustainably at full capacity in all its forms and forms. We have to get more people vaccinated, “he said. Newsam said he supported the Los Angeles County move, but did not intend to follow the entire state. “We are happy with where the state is today,” he added.

